Miss Universe coming to Zimbabwe

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Staff reporter

Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios, is set to visit Zimbabwe, as confirmed by Tendai Hunda, the Miss Universe Zimbabwe license holder. Palacios, who hails from Nicaragua, will arrive on Monday afternoon at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Her visit is organized in collaboration with Zimbabwe's Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, and she is expected to visit Victoria Falls and other notable locations during her stay.Palacios' visit to Zimbabwe is part of her international tour following her recent victory at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant held in San Salvador, El Salvador. She made history by becoming the first Nicaraguan woman to win the Miss Universe title. Anntonia Porsild of Thailand was the first runner-up in the competition.Prior to her Miss Universe win, Palacios had represented Nicaragua in other international beauty pageants. She reached the top 10 in the 2017 Teen Miss Universe pageant and also competed in the 2021 Miss World pageant. Her upcoming visit to Zimbabwe highlights her growing international presence and the global recognition of her achievements.