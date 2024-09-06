Uband condemns drug abuse

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Simbarashe Sithole

Uband front man Moses Muputisi Chirambiwa who recently released a song against drugs titled "Vakuru Venyika" has strongly condemned drug abuse in Zimbabwe.He said through his observations he has seen that the youth of today are destroying their lives with drugs and the government is trying to curb the disaster but the pace is slow."Having observed that the youths drowning in drugs l decided to record a song Vakuru Venyika which praises the government for the steps they are taking to fight drugs at the same time the same song implores them to speed up on drug fighting methods they are taking," Chirambiwa said.He further stated that tight measures should be put on the country's borders since drug peddlers are importing them in the country."Majority of these drugs are being imported in the country hence our borders should have tight security hence l decided to educate people through music."Meanwhile President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan 2024-2030.The comprehensive strategic plan aims to catalyse a multi-sectoral approach to effectively address the growing challenges of drug and substance abuse in the country.