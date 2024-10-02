Musicians target drug lords, as Mai Mabhena rescues Guruve

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Gideon Madzikatidze

Several musicians scattered around Mashonaland Central province have launched their fight against drug cartels describing them as more evil than all criminals on earth.Speaking after musical gala peformance during the recently held Indaba Boss Birthday anti-drugs and substances abuse pool tournament in Guruve's famous entertainment/leisure centre, KwaMai Mabhena; Bigboy 'Mr Muzarabani' Motsi has claimed that their target against drugs scourge is the source of supply."We are launching a fight with drug lords who are in the habit of supplying these drugs and substances amongst youths in Mashonaland Central province especially in those areas whose economic activities thrive on tobacco farming and mining," Motsi said."It has come to our attention and observation that drugs and substance abuse spikes during the season when farmers sell their produce (tobacco). Youths are always on high during the time they come back from tobacco auction floors," Motsi added."We are complementing the government's efforts in fighting against drugs and substance abuse because when these guys get high, there are high incidences of gender-based violence among other social ills," Motsi said."Rehabilitation of drug and substance abuse victims only is not enough to fight the scourge. These drug cartels have become more evil than any forms of criminality on earth," Motsi remarks.The U-Band leader, Moses Muputisi Chirambiwa has also echoed the same sentiments through composing songs to amplify campaigns against drugs and substance abuse titled "Vekuru"Mvurwi based Gospel outfit Chiedza Chedenga also denounced drugs on the gala.Meanwhile, Guruve Hotel and leisure centre owner, Monica Chikanda, popularly known as Mai Mabhena has been spearheading and sponsoring the campaigns against drugs and substance abuse through sports, sponsoring education and entertainment awareness."Our business is to make sure that whenever we have gigs or shows at our facility, there is a need to have moments of sharing the negative impacts which drugs and substance abuse has caused amongst economic growth of our communities," Chikanda said."We resorted to assisting several kids amongst schools with fees, uniforms and other basic necessities. We believe that there is a need to give back to the community through empowerment initiatives or create enabling platforms which transform the majority," Chikanda added.Guruve Hotel and leisure centre has become famous for organising successful events, sponsoring community development activities, among other socio-economic initiatives.