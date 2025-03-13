Latest News Editor's Choice


'Do side hustles,' Mark Ngwazi encourages musicians

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago
Popular Sungura musician Mark Ngwazi, of Njanja Express, has encouraged fellow musicians to pursue side hustles to improve their lifestyles.

The "Taurai Madzoka" hitmaker emphasized that many musicians and celebrities are pressured into living a fake life to impress others.

"Musicians should learn to do side hustles because music alone is performed maybe three days a week, and the remaining four days are often wasted," Ngwazi said.



"I refuse to be called a celebrity because it comes with pressure, and you end up living a fake life just to please people. That's why I believe musicians should work extra hard to achieve a better lifestyle," he added.

Ngwazi further highlighted that the reality of many musicians' struggles often emerges after their passing.

"Reality hits when musicians die - most families end up struggling because the musician had been living a fake life. You see their children living in unfortunate circumstances. That's why it's crucial for musicians to embrace side hustles rather than relying solely on music," he explained.

In addition to his music career, Ngwazi is also a successful farmer, actively engaged in agriculture when he's not performing on stage.




Source - Byo24News

