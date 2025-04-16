Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Don Mlangeni Nawa has died.

A statement shared by the Nawa family on his social pages revealed the veteran actor died on Wednesday but did not disclose the cause of his death.

"He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother and friend. To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the stories he told, and the love he gave so freely. We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support,

"We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this immense loss."

The Nawa family said memorial and funeral details would be shared in due course.

Nawa started his acting career in the theatre. His first television credit was in the lead role of David in the Zulu television mini series Ubambo Lwami in 1989. In 1992 he had his breakthrough role as Zakhe in the drama serie Hlala Kwabafileyo.

In 1993, he made his first appearance in the popular comedy series 'Sgudi 'Snaysi in which he played a loan shark, often playing across co-star Joe Mafela. He starred in the series for five seasons. In 1995 Nawa had a one-episode appearance in the Cycle Simenon series, a French crime series.

Nawa became a household name in what is arguably his best known-role of as Bra Zeb Matabane in the iconic and long-running soap opera Isidingo. In 2006 he received a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) Golden Horn Award for Best Actor in a TV Soap for his role. Part of the original cast that launched the series in 1998, he left the show in 2014 because of a dispute with the producers. 


Source - TimesLIVE
More on: #ZITF, #Records, #2025

Comments


Must Read

Prosecutors cry foul

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

13 hrs ago | 382 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

13 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 123 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

13 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

13 hrs ago | 78 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

13 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

13 hrs ago | 104 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

13 hrs ago | 77 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

13 hrs ago | 513 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

13 hrs ago | 42 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

13 hrs ago | 50 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

13 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

13 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

13 hrs ago | 129 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

13 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo council officer vanishes after church booking fraud exposed

13 hrs ago | 153 Views

ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

13 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

13 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Afrikaner business delegation in Harare, South African angry

13 hrs ago | 657 Views

University Zimbabwe lecturers arrested over salary protest

13 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG currency risks extinction stoked by policy choices

13 hrs ago | 62 Views

JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

16 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 1807 Views

Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

16 Apr 2025 at 10:36hrs | 1838 Views

Zimbabwean rapist kills victim in Botswana

16 Apr 2025 at 10:33hrs | 1557 Views

How to Bypass FRP on Any Android Phone

15 Apr 2025 at 22:29hrs | 634 Views

What triggered the call for the failed 31 March 'uprising' in Zimbabwe?

15 Apr 2025 at 18:22hrs | 2326 Views

Prophet accidentally shoots son

15 Apr 2025 at 17:39hrs | 2944 Views

Panic in Mnangagwa camp as impeachment talk intensifies

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 8690 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's US envoy called Donald Trump a narcissistic right winger

15 Apr 2025 at 10:25hrs | 1567 Views