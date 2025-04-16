Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Staff reporter

Don Mlangeni Nawa has died.A statement shared by the Nawa family on his social pages revealed the veteran actor died on Wednesday but did not disclose the cause of his death."He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother and friend. To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the stories he told, and the love he gave so freely. We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support,"We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this immense loss."The Nawa family said memorial and funeral details would be shared in due course.Nawa started his acting career in the theatre. His first television credit was in the lead role of David in the Zulu television mini series Ubambo Lwami in 1989. In 1992 he had his breakthrough role as Zakhe in the drama serie Hlala Kwabafileyo.In 1993, he made his first appearance in the popular comedy series 'Sgudi 'Snaysi in which he played a loan shark, often playing across co-star Joe Mafela. He starred in the series for five seasons. In 1995 Nawa had a one-episode appearance in the Cycle Simenon series, a French crime series.Nawa became a household name in what is arguably his best known-role of as Bra Zeb Matabane in the iconic and long-running soap opera Isidingo. In 2006 he received a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) Golden Horn Award for Best Actor in a TV Soap for his role. Part of the original cast that launched the series in 1998, he left the show in 2014 because of a dispute with the producers.