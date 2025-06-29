Latest News Editor's Choice


Thomas Mapfumo in final UK performance

by Staff reporter
29 Jun 2025
Zimbabwean music legend and Chimurenga pioneer Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo will perform his final concert in the United Kingdom on August 23 at the New Bingley Hall in Birmingham, marking the end of an era for his loyal diaspora fan base.

The farewell performance is being organised by Joab Mugugu of Phab Entertainment Promotions, who has promised an unforgettable evening to honour Mapfumo's immense contribution to African music and political consciousness.

Joining Mapfumo on stage will be his protégé, Kurai Makore, a rising star in the Chimurenga tradition and a direct musical descendant of Mukanya's revolutionary sound. The show is being billed as both a send-off and a symbolic "passing of the torch" to Makore, who has long been seen as the natural heir to Mapfumo's towering legacy.

"This is not just a concert. It is history in the making," said Mugugu. "Mapfumo's music has been the soundtrack to Zimbabwe's struggle and soul. We are honoured to host his last UK performance."

Born in Marondera in 1945, Thomas Mapfumo's musical journey spans more than six decades. Influenced by traditional Shona music and exposed early to the mbira through his grandparents, Mapfumo began his career in the 1960s with bands like The Cyclones and The Cosmic Dots, initially performing Western rock and soul hits.

However, in the 1970s, he pivoted toward a distinctly Zimbabwean sound. With the Hallelujah Chicken Run Band, he began fusing traditional mbira music with electric guitars and drums. He also made the crucial decision to switch from English lyrics to Shona, a political act during the colonial Rhodesian regime.

It was during this period that he coined the term "Chimurenga music", derived from the Shona word for "struggle," to describe his unique fusion of music and activism. Songs like Hokoyo and-PFumvu Paruzevha became anthems of resistance, leading to censorship, persecution, and a brief spell in prison in 1977.

In 1978, he formed The Blacks Unlimited, a band that would become synonymous with Chimurenga. Mapfumo's music was at the heart of Zimbabwe's liberation movement, culminating in his historic performance alongside Bob Marley and The Wailers at the country's independence celebrations at Rufaro Stadium in 1980.

Post-independence, Mapfumo remained a fearless critic of power. His outspoken stance against corruption and authoritarianism, especially during Robert Mugabe's rule, saw his music banned again in Zimbabwe. Facing increasing political pressure, Mapfumo went into self-imposed exile in the United States in the late 1990s, where he has remained, continuing to record and perform globally.

His return to the stage for this farewell concert in Birmingham is being seen as a moment of deep emotional and historical resonance.

"This performance is about honouring our roots, our pain, and our hope," said Mapfumo in a statement. "It's time to pass the baton to the next generation, and I have great confidence in Kurai Makore."

Tickets for the concert are expected to sell fast as fans from across the UK prepare to witness the final bow of a man who not only made music but made history.

Source - The Standard

