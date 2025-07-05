Chipo Muchegwa, Sekuru Nyangatayani at it again

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Simbarashe Sithole in Glendale

Musician Chipo Muchegwa and Glendale-based traditional healer Sekuru Nyangatayani on Sunday continued to show love to people living with disabilities by giving financial support to Mukumbura based five year old girl.The duo gave money and groceries to Mazvitaita Jaisi (5) apart from building a two roomed house for her and her grandmother.The girl from Chimbuwe village in Mukumbura survived after her mother died soon after giving birth to her.Speaking to the media during a hand over of goodies to the girl Muchegwa hailed sekuru Nyangatayani's kind heart to people living with disabilities."I am happy that sekuru Nyangatayani is continuing with his kind heart to people living with disabilities and today we are here again at Nyangatayani's place giving to this girl," Muchegwa said.The traditional healer power to continue giving to the needy."I will continue giving to the needy until l depart from this earth, so today we are giving to this girl we met last year and we managed to built a house for her," he said.Nyangatayani and Muchegwa are also looking after Blessing Nelson (13) a girl who is living with a disability.Meanwhile, Sekuru Nyangatayani has also moved into donating stuff to prisons and his initial donation was done at Bindura prison last month.