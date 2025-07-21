Latest News Editor's Choice


Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76, Leaves behind a monumental musical legacy

by Staff Reporter
51 mins ago
Global music icon and legendary rock singer Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, his family has confirmed. The British-born star passed away peacefully on Tuesday, surrounded by family.

In a heartfelt statement, the Osbourne family described Ozzy's passing as a moment of deep sorrow, asking the public to respect their privacy during this time of mourning.

Osbourne, born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham, England, was best known as the frontman of the pioneering heavy metal band Black Sabbath, which he co-founded in 1968. With hits such as Paranoid, War Pigs, and Iron Man, the band helped shape the sound and style of heavy metal for decades to come.

His influence extended far beyond music, earning Black Sabbath two Grammy Awards and a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Though he was dismissed from the band in 1979 due to struggles with addiction, Osbourne launched a highly successful solo career that produced iconic tracks like Crazy Train and No More Tears. His first eight solo albums all achieved platinum status in the United States. He would go on to win five Grammy Awards as a solo artist.

In Zimbabwe and across Africa, Osbourne had a devoted following among rock and metal enthusiasts, many of whom were inspired by his originality, energy, and resilience in the face of personal struggles.

Beyond music, Ozzy became a pop culture figure in the early 2000s through the hit MTV reality show The Osbournes, which documented the life of his family and introduced him to a new generation of fans.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Osbourne, their children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, and several grandchildren.

Ozzy Osbourne's life was a story of transformation—from the industrial streets of Birmingham to the heights of rock superstardom. Though he has passed, his voice, vision, and impact on music will continue to echo around the world.

Source - online

