Zimbabwean rapper Awa Khiwe marries into Zulu royal heartland

Zimbabwean rapper Awa Khiwe has officially tied the knot with her longtime partner, a Qwabe man from KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, in a culturally rich traditional wedding that celebrated African unity and cross-border heritage.The intimate ceremony, held recently in KwaZulu-Natal, marked not just a union of love but a powerful moment of cultural fusion between Zimbabwe's Ndebele and South Africa's Zulu traditions. Awa Khiwe, born Awakhiwe Sibanda, is renowned for her fierce pride in her Ndebele roots, which she has carried onto global stages through her music.In an exclusive interview with The South African, the rapper reflected on her warm reception in her new home. "I felt welcomed," she said. "They call me umzukulu kaMashobane (the granddaughter of Mashobane). I think once you show people respect, they know you were raised well. Where you come from becomes a secondary issue."Raised in the rural Zimbabwean village of Nkayi, Awa said her upbringing helped prepare her for life in KwaNongoma. "Being raised in the village helped me shape my cultural identity. The KwaNongoma lifestyle is similar to the one in Nkayi… it's not a huge adjustment."Now settled into her new home, Awa opened up about embracing a more traditional role in her personal life. Though she is widely known for her commanding stage presence and bold lyrical content, she proudly takes on the role of a "loved, spoiled, and submissive wife" in her marriage. She described her union not as a cultural compromise but as a "beautiful exchange" of traditions."I respect both Zulu and Ndebele cultures," she said. "My open-mindedness allows me to find strength in unity and mutual respect, rather than division."Among the guests at the celebratory event was veteran actor Ernest Ndlovu, who joined the festivities to honour the couple's union.While fans speculated that the joyous occasion might inspire new music, Awa Khiwe clarified that her upcoming work is separate from her personal milestone. "I have new music, but it has nothing to do with the wedding," she said. "I juggle music and family. I'm old enough to handle the situation."Awa's husband, who works in the construction industry, has been in her life for several years. The couple met through mutual friend Macingwana and quietly nurtured their relationship before making it official in a ceremony that honoured the traditions and values of both families.Describing her wedding day as "the best day of my life," Awa posted a heartfelt message on social media, saying: "Thank you for keeping your promise, my love. I promise to love, honour, respect and protect you, till death do us part."