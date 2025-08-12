Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Celebrity

Cyberbullying Case Pits Prophet Java Against Dancehall Star Malloti

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
HARARE - Controversial cleric Prophet Passion Java has filed a cyberbullying complaint against socialite and dancehall personality Millicent Tsitsi Chimonyo, popularly known as Malloti, who is expected to appear in court today.

The allegations stem from online exchanges in June, where Java claims he was targeted by Malloti in a series of digital communications deemed harmful and defamatory.

Malloti, who is reportedly in the final stages of pregnancy, was arrested on Tuesday and has been held at Machipisa Police Station since Monday afternoon. Her legal team has raised concerns over her health and the timing of the arrest.

"She was taken into custody around 4pm on Monday, but only informed of the charges on Wednesday morning," said her lawyer, Dumisani Mthombeni. "The complaint appears to involve cyberbullying, with Prophet Passion Java named as the alleged complainant. We are still awaiting full details."

Mthombeni added that Malloti is experiencing pregnancy complications and is scheduled for induced delivery this week. "She is unwell and fears for the safety of her unborn child," he said.

The case has sparked debate online, with supporters of both public figures weighing in on the legal and ethical implications of digital speech and accountability.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Indigenous Churches Pledge Support in Combating Road Carnage, Child Marriages, and Drug Abuse

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Round nut dispute lands Plumtree man in court

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Man remanded over alleged rape of sleeping woman

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

The rise of short-term loans in the UK

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Palestinian Ambassador HE Dr Tamer Almassri denounces Israel's assassination of journalists as war crimes

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is Confusing a Mirror For a Weapon

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

The Silent Killer in Zimbabwe's Medicine Cabinet

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

How our love for violent entertainment is breeding a violent Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

If Lord Mayor David Coltart dies, will his remains be sent to the UK for burial?

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

How forex brokers make money - and what that means for your trades

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

The hidden costs of commodities trading without proper education

7 hrs ago | 37 Views

Silibaziso Mlotshwa to become one of the few female chiefs

12 hrs ago | 476 Views

Government debt cripples Masvingo City

12 hrs ago | 142 Views

Harare partners Ministry of Health

12 hrs ago | 73 Views

Harare working to clear payroll backlogs

12 hrs ago | 137 Views

Ministry steps up unannounced business inspections

12 hrs ago | 271 Views

Elderly man axed after rejecting sex demand

12 hrs ago | 728 Views

Chief Mugabe faces backlash over school fee collection scheme

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

Khune enjoys scenic Zimbabwe escape with wife

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

2030: Zimbabwe will be using domestic currency

13 hrs ago | 268 Views

'Bosso drift into chaos'

13 hrs ago | 196 Views

Community pushes for official recognition of Tji Zhawunda

13 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zera announces drop in LPG prices

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

Joel Luphahla eyes Caf Champions League group stages

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

16 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

16 hrs ago | 518 Views

Passports outreach for Zimbabweans living in SA

16 hrs ago | 378 Views

Jilted lover rapes lover's Grade 5 daughter twice

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe banks show strong capital buffers

16 hrs ago | 176 Views

Roadblocks do not prevent accidents; they annoy motorists

16 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia unite to close energy gap

16 hrs ago | 118 Views

Villagers protest secretive timber tender in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 151 Views

'David Coltart targeting black administrators'

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe criticised over neglect of war veterans

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

'King' demands repatriation of Cecil John Rhodes' remains

16 hrs ago | 546 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to curb illicit financial flows

16 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe internet suppliers take dispute to the High Court

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

How can Mnangagwa preach selflessness when his regime is master of self-interest and plunder?

12 Aug 2025 at 21:24hrs | 419 Views

Defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Will of the People

12 Aug 2025 at 21:22hrs | 172 Views

Gayton McKenzie's controversy forces us to ask: Who decides who is Black?

12 Aug 2025 at 21:05hrs | 457 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket Must Stop Using the Racism Card to Silence Criticism

12 Aug 2025 at 21:01hrs | 313 Views

History will judge us by our social media timelines

12 Aug 2025 at 20:59hrs | 237 Views

How to build a safety net fund without feeling overwhelmed

12 Aug 2025 at 20:53hrs | 184 Views

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

12 Aug 2025 at 19:56hrs | 2691 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

12 Aug 2025 at 19:35hrs | 123 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

12 Aug 2025 at 19:35hrs | 498 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2025 at 19:34hrs | 551 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

12 Aug 2025 at 19:33hrs | 68 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

12 Aug 2025 at 19:32hrs | 379 Views