Cyberbullying Case Pits Prophet Java Against Dancehall Star Malloti

Entertainment / Celebrity

by Staff reporter

HARARE - Controversial cleric Prophet Passion Java has filed a cyberbullying complaint against socialite and dancehall personality Millicent Tsitsi Chimonyo, popularly known as Malloti, who is expected to appear in court today.The allegations stem from online exchanges in June, where Java claims he was targeted by Malloti in a series of digital communications deemed harmful and defamatory.Malloti, who is reportedly in the final stages of pregnancy, was arrested on Tuesday and has been held at Machipisa Police Station since Monday afternoon. Her legal team has raised concerns over her health and the timing of the arrest."She was taken into custody around 4pm on Monday, but only informed of the charges on Wednesday morning," said her lawyer, Dumisani Mthombeni. "The complaint appears to involve cyberbullying, with Prophet Passion Java named as the alleged complainant. We are still awaiting full details."Mthombeni added that Malloti is experiencing pregnancy complications and is scheduled for induced delivery this week. "She is unwell and fears for the safety of her unborn child," he said.The case has sparked debate online, with supporters of both public figures weighing in on the legal and ethical implications of digital speech and accountability.