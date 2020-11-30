Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Events

Mbo Mahocs to host ZimAchievers SA event

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) have announced television personality and socialite Mbo Mahocs as the host of the ZororoPhumulani ZAA SA Awards Dinner Gala set for Saturday 5 December at The Venue Melrose Arch, in Johannesburg.

The award-winning Zimbabwean star, who is based in South Africa will handle the proceedings at the event which celebrates Zimbabweans achievers for their exploits in the previous year.

"ZAA is pleased to present our 6th Annual Awards Dinner Gala, where we shall be honoring some of our leading lights this year. It is always a pleasure to gather with our people and acknowledge the efforts and positive impact our brothers and sisters are making in the world," said ZAA SA in a statement.

"In such an unusual and challenging year, Zimbabweans have continued to show resolve and excellence despite everything and we cannot wait to celebrate together. In Mboh Mahocs, we have one of our finest ambassadors who has been doing very well in her career and lifting the Zimbabwean flag high."

The ZAA awards are held annually around the world in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and Botswana.
The South African edition is headline sponsored by funeral assurance services company ZororoPhumulani and will hand out awards across different categories.

This year's nomination list is headlined by entertainment personalities, musician ShaSha and comedian Long John, who bagged three nominations each.

The awards categories spread out over business, leadership, academic, entrepreneurship, sport, media and entertainment disciplines, among other awards.

The event will begin at 18:00 at The Venue Melrose Arch Johannesburg on Saturday, sponsored by Stirling Manor, AMG, Burmain Properties and Highmount Construction.

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards were founded in 2010 and commemorate their 10th anniversary this year.



Source - Agencies

