Mai Mabhena throws end of year party

Entertainment / Events

by Simbarashe Sithole

Music promoter and Guruve businesswoman Monica "Mai Mabhena" Chikanda is throwing an end of year party tomorrow at her giant Guruve hotel.Mai Mabhena is hosting a number of musicians at the party like Jah Lemmy of Guruve Arts marimba ensemble, Tryson Pamire and Lullaby Express, Zim dance chanter Chimunigerian and Kelvin Chirume of Ruyamuro group.The music promoter also hosted Bhundu boys on Christmas day.Speaking to this publication Mai Mabhena said she was ending 2022 in style for both her employees and musicians."We have decided to end this year in style so it's party time for both my employees and musicians," she said.The generous woman always pumpers musicians with gifts whenever they perform at her hotel.