Stone and Water Resort unleashes Zimdancehall versus Sungura bash

by Paul Ndou
9 secs ago
Popular leisure spot Stone and Water Resort in Mvurwi is hosting a Zimdancehall versus Sungura Bashment on Christmas day.

The bash will feature high-riding King Shaddy and Culture love in the Zimdancehall genre while rising Sungura musician Tyson "Dhimba" Pamire will represent the Sungura genre.

The resort brand ambassador Simbarashe Sithole confirmed the gig saying is much anticipated in the farming town.

"As stone and Water Resort this Christmas we thought of bringing both genres Zimdancehall and Sungura on board and catch a wide audience in town as people everyone will be in happy mood so as usual the resort did not disappoint people should come and enjoy the gig," Sithole said.

Sithole added that Stone and Water is also promoting sport as they are the host of boxing in Mashonaland Central province.

"We are not leaving anyone behind at Stone and Water apart from agro tourism and entertainment we are the host of boxing in Mashonaland Central and on Unity day we hosted an amateur boxing tournament where we gave away a lot of prizes."

The resort is has turned out to be an outdoor entertainment and leisure centre with a cocktail of amenities like boat cruising, quad bikes,kid's play area and braai.



Source - Byo24News

