Guruve hotel to host heroes gala

Entertainment / Events

by Paul Ndou

Various artistes will be performing at Guruve Hotel on Saturday at a gala dubbed "Gamba Remumhanzi."Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation (ZBC), National FM radio presenter Rabson Umali will be the Master of Ceremony at the event.Musicians performing include Josphat Somanje, Itai Muchawaya, Gulf Makina , Vari Khumulani, Mvurwi based gospel outfit Chiedza Chedenga, Evelyn Kapupurika, Guruve Prisons, and many more upcoming artistes.The show is free and families are being invited to attend.Guruve hotel brand Ambassador Simbarashe Sithole invited people around Guruve to come in numbers and celebrate Heroes holiday."We are inviting all families from Guruve and places around to come in huge numbers and celebrate Heroes holiday at Guruve hotel since they will be meeting their artistes and radio presenters at the venue," Sithole said.