Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Games

Blackjack Switch - A highly interesting Blackjack variant!

by Staff Reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Blackjack has always been considered one of the most popular online casino games, preferred by a great multitude of online gamers, including celebrities and popular sportspersons. At core, it's a fairly simple card game that has several interesting variations. One of these variations which is rapidly gaining a lot of popularity among the online players is the Blackjack Switch.

Playing Blackjack Switch offers plenty of excitement if you're used to pair-splitting and would love the luxury of switching the top cards of two different dealt hands. Please know, this switching used to be considered cheating at one point of time, however has turned into an interesting variation now! This Blackjack variant is quite similar to the conventional Blackjack except for the fact that you're allowed to create more than one hand, thus increasing your winning chances.

What does Blackjack switching exactly mean?

In Blackjack Switch, players are dealt two different hands comprising of two cards each. As mentioned earlier, you are allowed to exchange the top cards of these two different hands, in the hope of creating better hand/s. For instance, let's say you're dealt 8/10 and A/4. In this case, you would be allowed to switch 10 and 4 cards to help you create two different hands - 8/4 and A/10. You can even re-split the cards and make up to four different hands.



How the game is played?

Blackjack Switch can win you plenty of money if you know exactly when and how to make the switch. Although it might seem quite simple on the surface, please know, a lot of care must be taken to sufficiently increase your winning odds.

Rules of the game - Blackjack Switch is normally played with 4 to 8 card decks, and every player is dealt two hands each. Following are the rules you must keep in mind while playing this Blackjack variant:

 - All the cards are dealt in the face up possession
 - Players are allowed to bet the same amount on each one of their hands
 - You can switch only the second dealt cards
 - You're allowed to double down any two cards, even post their split
 - A dealer normally hits on soft 17 and can play for Blackjack in the event that his/her face up card turns out to be an ace or a 10
 - The dealer is allowed to push till the 22 mark, without getting busted, however, a player isn't
 - Dealer's 22 is always considered higher than a player's 21, unless the latter's is a Blackjack. Regardless, both the dealer's and the player's Blackjack are considered equal
 - In the event that a player makes a switch to land a Blackjack, it isn't considered a Blackjack, but a 21 instead



The right time to switch
As mentioned earlier, the timing of making a Blackjack Switch is very important in this game. As the house edge in this Blackjack variant is anywhere between 0.2% to 0.02%, it's a comparatively less risky game than others, and thus can be enjoyed by both amateur and professional Blackjack players. If played strategically, it's not uncommon for players to score huge Blackjack wins of this kind! However, you must always refer to the switch tables and calculators available on the Internet to obtain best results.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Campaigns kicks off at a slow pace as political parties gears for 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

The unmaking of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first 100 days in office

5 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Drama enters race for monarch

5 hrs ago | 912 Views

Mnangagwa must just halt the automobile deal for both Chiefs and Parliamentarians

5 hrs ago | 478 Views

EU Council adopts conclusions in light of ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Zimbabwean immigrants united by the Greenbomber passport

5 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Misleading statement on Mzilikazi II clarified

6 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zimbabwe cholera outbreak versus misplaced priorities

8 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe releases shocking 6% unemployment rate stats

9 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Mudzuri visits detained MDC cadres

9 hrs ago | 2170 Views

ZBC to launch Khulumani FM next month

9 hrs ago | 1174 Views

PHOTOS: Youth pledge to shun political violence as hundreds register to vote in Epworth

10 hrs ago | 864 Views

Kasukuwere begs Mnangagwa for forgiveness?

10 hrs ago | 11902 Views

EDiots in Davos

10 hrs ago | 4814 Views

Mugabe exploited Mujuru's illiteracy

10 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Duped by fake SA embassy agent

10 hrs ago | 737 Views

Man steals from employer

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

We must always call it a coup

11 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zanu-PF MP found dead on a sofa at his home

11 hrs ago | 2035 Views

The Mthwakazi Thought on Governance - Mthwakazi Forum with Mzelikahle

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZCLDN applauds President, First Lady's calls to end drug misuse

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

LISTEN: Charamba to throw party for surviving 'G40' chop

11 hrs ago | 5982 Views

Help Orphans live better lives…

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Former President not missed at all

13 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

14 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

14 hrs ago | 3723 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 9706 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

16 hrs ago | 2294 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

16 hrs ago | 3821 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

16 hrs ago | 1430 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

17 hrs ago | 3480 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 921 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

17 hrs ago | 3977 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

17 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

17 hrs ago | 2144 Views

White farmers fight eviction

17 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

17 hrs ago | 1594 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

17 hrs ago | 861 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

17 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

17 hrs ago | 430 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

17 hrs ago | 602 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

17 hrs ago | 271 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

17 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

17 hrs ago | 606 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

17 hrs ago | 735 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

17 hrs ago | 1759 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days