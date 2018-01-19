Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Games

Love online slot games and snowy wilderness?! - Checkout Wild North!

by Staff Reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
If you truly love the snowy outdoors and are passionate about the online slot games, Wild North online slot game is definitely worth a look. Considering the convenience offered by them, online slot games have grown immensely in popularity over the past one decade.

Wild North online slot is offered by Play 'N Go and features 40 pay lines and 5 reels. The game takes you to the beautiful snowy Mountains in Canada where you stand to get handsomely rewarded whenever you spot any wolf packs, running reindeers, hoots of owls, savage bears and/or wild lynx. There are plenty of animal-themed bonuses, including the fun kinds like random reels, pick-me screens, re-spins, multipliers, mega symbols and wilds.

You can learn more about all these bonuses in this detailed review of Wild North online slot game, and practice for free game play before playing for real money.

Standout features of the game

Let's now take you through some of the standout features of the game. Wild North is becoming hugely popular among the online slots enthusiasts not only because of its attractive graphics, but also because of some of its standout features.

There are 7 different bonus feature games that can be accessed through the Northern Lights bonus wheel. As a result, you get multiple ways of increasing your winnings, and with the random awarding of the features, you never know exactly which one you might get awarded in every trigger of the bonus round! Other than the bonus game, here are the 11 best places where you can see these lights in real.



The Northern Lights bonus game gets activated whenever you get three or more number of Northern Lights scatter symbols at any place of the active pay line. You are shown the bonus wheel that spins automatically and lands at one of the 7 bonus games/features, represented by the Northern Lights symbol or some animal symbols. These 7 bonus games/features are:

The Great Wilderness - This gets you 3 free spins with 4x4 mega symbols available on the reel numbers 2 to 5

Wild Lynx - You are awarded 3 free spins, with the reel number 1 or 2 getting entirely covered by the Lynx wild symbols

Wolf pack - You're awarded one free spin with the appearance of one large 2 x 2 wolf symbol. You get one re-spin for the appearance of any extra wolf symbols. Please note, the wolf symbols work as wilds (except in case of scatter symbols) during the free spin, and stay frozen during the free re-spin (if you get one) until you land a winning combination.

Running reindeer - You're awarded 1 free spin during which the reindeer symbol stacked on the reel numbers 2, 3 and 4. One re-spin is awarded whenever the reindeer symbol covers the reel numbers 2, 3 and 4 or whenever a 3x3 block is formed by these reindeer symbols. Please note, the reindeer symbols remain in sticky position during the re-spin.

Eyes of the owl - You're awarded 1 free spin during which two large 2 x 2 owl symbols stay frozen on the reels, until you land a winning combination.



Savage bear - you're awarded 1 free spin and a random multiplier gets added, ranging from 5 times to a maximum of 30 times, to your win.

Wild North explorer - You're presented with the 20-tile grid wherein you need to make selections, in order to reveal hidden prizes. You stand to win cash prizes or any of the free spins detailed above.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

4 plate stove on sale

Iphone6 on sale

On sale is shop display

To rent is 3 bedroom house

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Solar systems on sale

turbo chargers

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Campaigns kicks off at a slow pace as political parties gears for 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

The unmaking of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first 100 days in office

5 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Drama enters race for monarch

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Mnangagwa must just halt the automobile deal for both Chiefs and Parliamentarians

5 hrs ago | 477 Views

EU Council adopts conclusions in light of ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Zimbabwean immigrants united by the Greenbomber passport

5 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Misleading statement on Mzilikazi II clarified

6 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zimbabwe cholera outbreak versus misplaced priorities

8 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe releases shocking 6% unemployment rate stats

9 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Mudzuri visits detained MDC cadres

9 hrs ago | 2170 Views

ZBC to launch Khulumani FM next month

9 hrs ago | 1174 Views

PHOTOS: Youth pledge to shun political violence as hundreds register to vote in Epworth

10 hrs ago | 864 Views

Kasukuwere begs Mnangagwa for forgiveness?

10 hrs ago | 11902 Views

EDiots in Davos

10 hrs ago | 4814 Views

Mugabe exploited Mujuru's illiteracy

10 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Duped by fake SA embassy agent

10 hrs ago | 737 Views

Man steals from employer

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

We must always call it a coup

11 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zanu-PF MP found dead on a sofa at his home

11 hrs ago | 2034 Views

The Mthwakazi Thought on Governance - Mthwakazi Forum with Mzelikahle

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZCLDN applauds President, First Lady's calls to end drug misuse

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

LISTEN: Charamba to throw party for surviving 'G40' chop

11 hrs ago | 5981 Views

Help Orphans live better lives…

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Former President not missed at all

13 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

14 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

14 hrs ago | 3723 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 9705 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

16 hrs ago | 2294 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

16 hrs ago | 3821 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

16 hrs ago | 1430 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

17 hrs ago | 3480 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 921 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

17 hrs ago | 3977 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

17 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

17 hrs ago | 2143 Views

White farmers fight eviction

17 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

17 hrs ago | 1594 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

17 hrs ago | 861 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

17 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

17 hrs ago | 430 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

17 hrs ago | 601 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

17 hrs ago | 271 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

17 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

17 hrs ago | 606 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

17 hrs ago | 735 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

17 hrs ago | 1759 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days