How's Zimbabwe's gaming scene compared to USA gaming scene?

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Image: Pixabay.com
It probably doesn't come as a surprise that South Africa doesn't look very kindly on gaming or gambling in any way, shape or form. While there has been evidence of the region slowly opening more and more to the prospect of gambling, it still is generally restricted. However, one of the countries close to the region, Zimbabwe is known for its gambling culture. It's a very interesting disparity that has often sparked conversation about why Zimbabwe is so different from all the other countries around it. It also raises the question of how Zimbabwe's gaming scene holds up when compared to that of the USA. A good example would be how in the USA, bitcoin is one of the trends in online gaming, whereas in Zimbabwe you'll mostly find them betting on horse racing rather than using online casinos.

However, it's also important to note the reasons why there happens to be a gambling community in the first place. What urged Zimbabwe to start the entire gambling scene in the first place? Why is it so different when compared to the rest of its neighbors? These are all important questions, and will help you make intelligent comparisons between the gambling scene of Zimbabwe and the USA.

A matter of need
The USA is one of the top hotspots as far as tourism goes. Compared to Zimbabwe, there's no contest, and this is partly what urged Zimbabwe to depend on gambling tourism as one of its main sources of revenue. While there are states such as Nevada and Louisiana that have completely legalized gambling, it still doesn't compare to the kind of openness that Zimbabwe has because it became a matter of need. If it's going to be developing as a country, then it needs the revenue it makes from the gambling community. It doesn't help that Zimbabwe's tourism has suffered through the years, which makes it all the more difficult to earn money without having to resort to gambling. The USA never had to resort to gambling for revenue, but it's still relatively open and lenient about gambling regulations.

Using South Africa as an example
The reason why South Africa is a little more open about gambling and online casinos isn't necessarily because it thinks it's a great idea. It is due to the fact that if they don't properly regulate gambling, the underground scene will do it for them and the region will not get a single cent. In a lot of ways, this is similar to why the US decided to legalize gambling in certain states. While they still have some pretty tight restrictions in other states, it knows that if it doesn't officially control gambling then someone else will. This doesn't count so much in terms of how Zimbabwe holds up with the US, but why gambling is important even for countries that don't necessarily need to depend on its revenue.

Sports betting is popular in both Zimbabwe and USA
While there certainly are differences, such as bitcoins being much more prevalent in the USA, when it comes to gambling nothing quite compares to betting on sports. Whether you're in the US or in Zimbabwe, you'll find that both places have a very similar environment when it comes to sports betting. While it certainly isn't everyone's cup of tea, it's popular enough in both places that it's their biggest similarity; understandable, considering that sports betting is one of the oldest forms of gambling and also one of the most addictive. It's the kind of gaming environment that brings everyone together, and both Zimbabwe and the US know that it's one of the most profitable forms of gambling.

How do they tackle online gaming?
When it comes to Zimbabwe, online gaming is a slow-going process because of the lack of Internet across the country. With this fact alone, you'll be able to quickly figure out where Zimbabwe shines the most and where it doesn't when compared to the USA. This is why bitcoin was compared to horse racing, as Zimbabwe doesn't have the right kind of environment where online gaming can thrive, at least not yet. In comparison, in the USA, while there are regulations when it comes to online gambling, it is certainly far more popular. All things considered, if Zimbabwe had easily accessible Internet, then perhaps the two would be similar in this aspect as well.

How about land-based casinos?
You'll be hard-pressed to find any place around the world that matches Las Vegas when it comes to the gambling scene, but you'd be surprised at just how concentrated the casinos are in Zimbabwe. Remember that without the Internet, land-based casinos rule the day. This means that as far as a concentration of casinos go, Zimbabwe wins hands down. South Africa still has more casinos overall, but it covers a much larger area. While the USA has a very impressive number of casinos, when you consider the size and the amount concentrated in a single area, Zimbabwe is filled to the brim with casinos. Perhaps in the future, as the Internet becomes more and more common, land-based casinos will become a little less effective and pave the way to online gaming.

To conclude, the gambling scene in Zimbabwe isn't too different from some of the most prolific gambling scenes in the US. The main difference is a matter of how the country is developing, and what it needs compared to its gambling profile. If Zimbabwe had a say, it would make use of every kind of casino game available, but it's limited to land-based casinos and betting on sports. The US has far more wiggle room, and while it has more restrictions, the states that have completely legalized gambling are quite similar to Zimbabwe's scene. Perhaps in the future, we'll find Zimbabwe slowly matching America bit by bit in terms of the gaming community. Either way, the future of online gaming in Zimbabwe is quite bright.
Most Popular In 7 Days