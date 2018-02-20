Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Games

Four incredible gambling stories

by Agencies
6 hrs ago | Views
Everything about gambling is outrageous, fun, and entertaining. Perhaps that is why even when we hear a crazy gambling story we tend to listen to it, rather than frown and walk away. We have to admit that gamblers are strange folks. You do not understand what we mean? Well, check out these incredible gambling stories and find out for yourself.

1. The man who blew his family fortune

The father of Terrance Watanabe, Harry, founded a gift shop in 1932 and expanded it until it became one of the largest companies on the market, until Terry became CEO in 1977. In 2000, Terrance sold his entire stake in the company to a private equity company. From this deal the man acquired a massive fortune; if only he would not blow it on drinking and gambling. Where did his money go? To various casinos owned by Harrah's.

Rumour has it that it all started in 2007 when Terrance went on a trip to Las Vegas, but he never left. While Mr. Watanabe was enjoying the attention from being a high roller player, casinos slowly emptied his pockets. In the end, the man spent a year of high stake gambling in the mecca of gambling Vegas, which cost him $127 million dollars. It was estimated that 6 per cent of Harrah's total gambling revenues came from Terrance Watanabe.

Mr. Watanabe ended his gambling addiction after opening up to his sister about his problem and she brought him back to Omaha, making him enter a treatment facility.

Despite the fact that he has not set foot in another casino ever since the treatment, he has been having problems with Harrah's. The company had to file criminal charges against him after he refused to repay the losses. It is said that he agreed to pay $112 million of it, but he accused Harrah's of being irresponsible, stating that he was given alcohol in the casinos to keep him at the tables.

Workers at the casinos owned by Harrah's said that Mr. Watanabe would occasionally lose as much as $5 million a day, gamble for a whole day without a break and he was even given permission to play three hands of blackjack at once.

2. The 154-roll lucky strike

Have you ever wondered what is the possibility of throwing a pair of dice 154 times at a game of craps with no breaks and without ever throwing a total of seven? Well, approximately 1 in 1.56 trillion. On May 23 Patricia Demauro, a grandmother from New Jersey beat those odds at the Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa. The lady's lucky strike continued for an hour and 18 minutes, broke the world record for longest craps as well as most successsive dice rolls without throwing a seven.

The woman decided not to reveal the amount of her profit from this incredible lucky streak but experts estimated that if she had made the perfect bets, her winnings would be more than thousands. If experts had bet as well, she would have won millions. The woman visited to the same casino two nights later, but this time only as an observer.

3. The man who bet his life

Back in 2004 there were TV shows like the reality mini-series "Double or Nothing". One episode, the famous British bettor Ashley Revell decided to sell all of his assets, including all of his garb and he went to gamble. He gambled his whole life (which apparently cost $135,000) on a single coup of a roulette wheel at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The man placed his bet on color red, and luckily the ball ended up on 7 red. Revell doubled his money (he won $270,600), gave the dealer a $600 tip and walked away. Whether or not he took advantage of roulette betting systems is still ambiguous.

The man used his winnings to set up his own on-line poker company, which he named Poker UTD.

4. How FedEx was saved

Today, FedEx looks like a successful company, but did you know that its owner once saved the company by taking his last money – $5,000 – to gamble it in Vegas? Well, he did, and not only that, but he managed to turn the money into $32,000.

The year was 1971 and the high roller was Frederick W. Smith, the founder and current CEO of the company. The man took his personal fortune of nearly $4 million and raised an additional $90 million to set up his company.

Sadly, just three years later the company was on the verge of bankruptcy. Due to the rapidly rising fuel costs, the Federal Express were losing over $1 million a month and no one was willing to give them any additional loans. Moreover, investors seemed uninterested as well.

At its worst period, all the company had was $5,000 which was roughly enough to fuel their planes until the following Monday. When Monday came, however, to the shock of their competitors FedEx had $32,000 instead of $5,000 in their funds. How did the money increase? The founder took the five grand and flew to Las Vegas where he would play blackjack the whole weekend, betting the last money of his company.

He was asked what had he been thinking by taking such a huge risk with his company funds and he reportedly said that it did not matter whether he bet or not, because without finding a way to increase company funds, the company would have been gone anyway.

And it turned out that all FedEx needed was a few more days. Shortly after his trip to Vegas, Smith successfully raised $11 million which stabilised the company and by 1976 FedEx pocketed their first profits of $3.6 million.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

28 mins ago | 328 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

30 mins ago | 152 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 860 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 779 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1218 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3579 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8406 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3864 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3613 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3488 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3070 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3200 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5454 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 897 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4175 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4517 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8440 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3177 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1690 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

8 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

8 hrs ago | 3301 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3813 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3009 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

11 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4751 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10568 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2501 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3244 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1150 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2619 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2850 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3189 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9333 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2189 Views

'O' Level results today

14 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days