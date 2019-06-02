Entertainment / Games
The latest slots online in 2019
Read our latest article to find out more about some of the best slots online in 2019.
For those of you who love slot games – you will no doubt be familiar with some of the leading developers in the industry, and you will also know that there are some top operators out there that update their slots collection on a regular basis. There are constantly brand new games being developed and the best sides add them to their portfolio.
Take Vegas Hero for example. There are new Vegas Hero games launched all the time, so much so there is a "New Games" section on their site. Here we run you through some of the best ones.
Vikings Go Berzerk
This slot was created by Yggdrasil Gaming and has 5 reels, and 25 paylines. It's a sequel to the incredibly popular Vikings game, and has proven to be extremely popular with slot fans with some of the upgrades made. It comes complete with 4 viking symbols and 4 coin symbols. If you manage to get a win in the base game with the help of a Viking – you will see that they have a personal meter that will rise. When the meter is full to the brim – the free spins mode is triggered and the Viking that helped you on your way to win will go into berserk mode. This will transform him into a sticky wild, staying in place for the remainder of the feature. There is also a random bonus that could come into play at any time during the free spins bonus. This will put all 4 vikings into berserk mode giving you a better chance of winning. You should also look out for the Golden Treasure chest on reel 5 that will award you great bonuses.
Rainbow Jackpots
Rainbow Jackpots is an Irish themed slot game that comes complete with 5 reels and 20 paylines. You can bet from as little as 20p a spin and enjoy lots of great bonuses. These bonuses will be triggered when the leprechaun randomly appears with his magic pipe. You could find yourself with random tiles when the leprechaun will blow symbols randomly from his pipe and land you winning combinations. With mega random tiles – you may find that they are stacked 2x2 – giving you the chance to scoop even more wins. The free spins bonus is activated when 3 or more free spins symbols appear on your reels, which is perfect for those of you who love a freebie. Look out for the beers too, as 3 or more of those will activate the beer bonus. Select from any of the 3 glasses on screen, and as the beer fills up you get a prize. With the triple beer bonus, you will get even bigger wins.
Starburst
Enjoy an out of this world slot experience with the Starburst slot game. This was developed by NetEnt who are leaders in the industry. Simplicity is what attracts players to this game. It has 5 reels, 3 rows – and the exciting part is that you can win both ways – not only left to right. There is also the Starburst wild to look forward to. If you find this appearing on any of your centre 3 reels – the wild feature will be triggered. Here, you can watch your Starburst wilds expand to entire reels – and they will stay like that for another spin. This means that you have a great chance of creating winning combinations.
Gemtastic
Gemtastic was created by Red Tiger Gaming and is full to the brim with vibrant gemstone symbols. The orange gem is the one to look out for as you could end up being awarded up to 12x your bet if you get 6 on an active payline. The wild symbol is the rainbow W – and this will substitute for any other symbol on your reels. If you manage to get 6 of these, you could end up with up to 75 times your stake. The most special feature in this game is the chain reaction feature. When you create a winning combination – all of the winning symbols will disappear, and new ones will appear from above to replace them. This will continue to happen until there are no longer any wins. You will also receive a multiplier increase of 1x for every consecutive chain reaction up to a huge 15x. Finally, there is the Magic Glow feature. This can be activated at random on any spin. The gem will sparkle, and if it helps you to create a winning combo – it will evaporate leaving wilds on a respin. You may also find 2x2 and 3x3 symbols during this feature.
Book of the Dead
Play N' Go has created a great slot game with Book of the Dead. This game will make you think of the hit Indiana Jones movie and is perfect for those of you who like a bit of adventure when spinning on slots. It has some great bonus features to look forward to. For example, get 3 or more book symbols to be granted free spins. The book symbol acts as both a wild and a scatter which can be very helpful when it comes to earning you big wins. Perhaps the most exciting thing about this adventure slot game is the jackpot that you could win. With Book of the Dead, you could net a massive multiplier of up to 5,000x your bet which is a whopping £500,000. Get your khaki's at the ready – and make like Indiana Jones with this treat.
If you are on the hunt for some new slot games, make sure you try out these treats first. They are packed with action, and mobile optimised too – which means you can get your fix no matter where you happen to be. The graphics and animations featured also make for a great spin. Look out for more new slot games on some of the top operator sites out there.
