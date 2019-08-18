Latest News Editor's Choice


Famous women in the gambling industry

It is no secret that the first gambling (or their prototypes) appeared thousands of years ago. They became popular and later spread to other continents with seafarers and merchants. At that moment, competition among men and women appeared.

Today, the gambling industry is associated with men, because they have strategic thinking, use different tricks and also know how to make a "poker face." But who makes up the largest part of this industry. According to The Guardian, 52% of gamers are women. Statistics show that women are the most successful players. To confirm this, we invite you to look at the list of women who won millions of dollars in the casino and also changed the gambling industry:

●    Alice Ivers won the gambling world by her appearance, charisma and poker skills. At first, she only watched her husband playing poker with colleagues and friends. All this time, she analyzed the behavior of players and studied the rules of the game. After that, Alice joined the game and started winning. The woman won again and again, so she got the nickname “Alice Poker”. Later, Alice became a professional dealer in America’s best gaming room.

●    Kitty Leroy. Legendary woman was born in 1850 and lived only 28 years. But despite this, her life was filled with positive emotions, romance, drama and gambling. At first, Kitty was a dancer and she had an excellent income. But at age 14, she plunged into the world of gambling. The teenager learned the rules and nuances quickly and began to play with adults. When Kitty got married, she said she wanted a great career. A few years later, she became a professional dealer in the "Pharaoh" game and even founded saloon. For 28 years, Kitty Leroy was a dancer, wife, and even business owner.

●    Lottie Deno takes a special place on this list. She was born in a family of fans of card games, so the girl learned all the rules and techniques in childhood. In addition, Lottie and her father often visited the game halls (saloons) together. The father wanted Lottie to become a successful and rich woman, so he always talked about trading and cards. This knowledge helped the girl to become rich and successful. So, Lottie moved to Texas and found a job in a prestigious casino. In addition, the game room owner fell in love with Lottie and sold his casino. After that, they traveled around the world and won millions of dollars in various casinos.


These ladies formed the gambling trends and introduced new rules, game models. Today, this industry is growing rapidly, but women are still ahead of men:
●    Kathleen Liebert is the first woman who won $1+ million in a poker tournament and even reached 3rd place in the "World Poker Tour." After college, Kathleen got a good position in a large company. But the girl did not like office work. After that, the future millionaire began to play the stock market. In an interview Kathleen said that she was never afraid to take risks that helped her become a poker star.

●    Annie Duke. Excitement is always present in the life of this American. The girl achieved great success in the university and she had to get a diploma. But a few days before this event, Annie Duke and her husband went to Las Vegas to plunge into the world of gambling. In this city, Annie Duke's career began. Today, Annie is a professional player, a teacher at the WSOP Poker Academy and the author of a gambling book. She also won $2 million in one of the poker tournaments. After a few years, this amount increased by 2 times.

●    Lydia Barbara came to gambling business thanks to poker. First, the woman learned the basic rules of the game and all the nuances. Then, Lydia Barbara joined the Microgaming team, where she became a poker manager. In 2016, a woman founded a business project called "Ideas Factory." Thanks to this program, everyone can tell his/her ideas that will help improve the gambling industry. The best offers will be implemented in Microgaming products.

●    Denise Coates is a brilliant woman. Denise is an experienced businessman, billionaire and CEO of Bet365 casino. In 2018, she was included to Forbes list. At the moment, Denise has 4.76 billion dollars. But not everyone knows that Denise Coates was a cashier in the game room at the beginning of her career. At that moment, a young girl was thinking about the development of the Internet in the future. Denise wanted to introduce bets into the virtual world and make them available to all users. In 2000, the future billionaire bought the "Bet365" domen and opened a small office. Despite all the difficulties, Denise became the owner of the most profitable company in Britain.

●    Karolina Pelc. After graduation, Karolina refused to study at the university. The girl always wanted to join the gambling industry. Of course, her parents were against and they even had arguments, but despite this, Karolina started working in gaming halls. She devoted her life to gambling and has achieved great success in 15 years of career. Today, Karolina Pelc is the director of LeoVegas online casino. In addition, she has received many prestigious awards: "Best Mobile Product" and "Best Live Casino." Karolina also tells fans how she combines business and family. In various interviews, she says that her family is a major achievement.

As you can see, women had a great influence on the development of the gambling industry. Today, they continue to win huge jackpots and run prestigious online casinos.
Source - Byo24News

