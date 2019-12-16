Entertainment / Games
Why a Focus on Security and Variation Has Benefited NetBet
With so many different online casinos to choose from, the competition is arguably fiercer than ever. But what is it exactly that sets NetBet ahead of the pack?
Over the last few years and following the rise of digitalization, the number of online casinos available has continued to grow, with the market estimated to be worth $94.4 billion by 2024, according to Gaming Intelligence. However, although there is now such choice within the sector, NetBet has undoubtedly been one of the leading platforms that have secured their place within the online casino world.
As a result, we're going to consider how NetBet has been able to achieve its modern-day success.
Security
After launching back in 2001, security has been at the very heart of NetBet's strategy in its efforts to become one of the best platforms in Europe. This online casino is licensed by both the Malta Gaming Authority and the UKGC, meaning that the brand delivers security in every facet of its online platform. Additionally, collaborations with third parties, such as Websecurity Transactions, protect player data and payments in seeking to guarantee a reliable digital casino experience.
According to unbiased reviews, NetBet's trustworthy platform also accepts a wide array of different payment methods from their users. Crucially, along with accepting and supporting systems including PayPal and Visa, for example, the site is also compatible with Bitcoin, which has become a favoured approach within contemporary gaming as it allows for international payments to be made.
Furthermore, in securing its place as one of Europe's leading online casinos, NetBet also eradicated transaction fees, ensuring that gamers don't have to make any additional payments due to the platform's forward-thinking and user-friendly approach to online gaming.
Gaming Possibilities
Along with providing prospective gamers with a secure platform on which to play, NetBet also offers an extensive range of well-developed games. In addition to the vast selection of traditional table games that are available, including blackjack and baccarat, the casino also boasts a range of high-end video slots along with live dealer offerings.
As a result of the fact that NetBet has utilized the progressive nature of contemporary software designers like NetEnt and Playtech, many of their releases have immersive bonus features within their graphically-enhanced gameplay.
Title and Genre Variants
Moreover, due to the wide selection of different individual casino game variants, NetBet has also been able to secure its position within the online world through catering to varying user demands.
In relation to roulette, for example, gamers can enjoy double ball, European, French and many other variants of the traditional game. In total, there are 24 versions of roulette in addition to a further 22 distinct variants of blackjack at NetBet.
Furthermore, the sports betting aspect of the platform has also helped in establishing its position within the increasingly-competitive online casino sector. With their in-play betting and cash-out features across a range of leagues, including the Premier League, users can seamlessly enjoy casino gaming and sports betting all within one safe and secure platform.
Protection and Variation at its Very Core
Unquestionably, NetBet has been able to establish themselves as a leading player within the sector through ensuring user protection along with gaming and payment variation.
With over 20 different types of blackjack and compatibility with PayPal and Bitcoin all within a fully-licensed and user-friendly platform, it's no surprise that NetBet is one of Europe's leading online casinos.
