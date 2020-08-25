Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Games

Legislation changes are a boon to the online gaming industry in the US

by Staff writer
19 secs ago | Views
Photo is from unplash.com
In May 2018, the United States Supreme Court ruled against the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992. This law made it illegal for sportsbooks to operate in most states, with a few exceptions, including one for Nevada, which remains the wagering capital of the country.

Some other exceptions existed, such as pari-mutuel betting, used in horse and dog racing, and for jai alai, a ball sport similar to squash. The New York Times estimated that more than $150 billion was wagered each year in the US through illegal bookmakers, and many other people had to drive or fly to Las Vegas to bet on major sports like the NFL.

The Supreme Court ruling now allows individual states to set their own rules around sports betting, casino games, and poker.

Case Study: New Jersey
Several US states quickly took up this opportunity, including New Jersey, which had bills ready to pass before the ruling was made. It was one of the first states to legalise online casinos, betting, and poker, with the first sites launching within a few weeks of the announcement.

The state is already synonymous with wagering thanks to its famous Atlantic City casino resorts. Now, it's also setting the standard for other states in the nation by giving consumers plenty of options for online poker rooms, casinos, and sportsbooks with over 30 operating as of August 2020.

In the second half of 2018, $1.2 billion was wagered in the state, generating $94 million in gross gaming revenue (GGR). In 2019, the total money wagered quadrupled to $4.5 billion, generating almost $300 million in GGR.

In January and February 2020, these figures were around 50% bigger again, and this trend seems to continue throughout the year but will have to wait for more data to come in.

The ability to place bets online has been incredibly popular, given access to new technology. Throughout 2019, around 80% of all sports wagers in the state were placed through mobile apps.

Success in the Other States
New Jersey isn't the only state that's benefited from legalising online wagering. Colorado made online betting legal from 1st May 2020, generating $25.5 million in GGR in the first month.

Up to March 2020, Delaware had seen its residents and visitors wager more than $270 million, generating $37.5 million in GGR. Meanwhile, Nevada saw wagers above or near half a billion dollars in almost every month of 2019.

Only Just the Beginning
This is likely just the beginning of what will become an enormous industry across most of the country. Over two-thirds of all Americans describe themselves as sports fans, yet a much smaller proportion places bets on sports.

The United States only accounts for around 10% of global online betting revenues, despite being the world's largest economy. The United Kingdom on the other hand accounts for around 8%, despite having a much smaller economy and population.

Therefore, we're likely to see the US online gaming industry explode as more states change their laws to allow customers to place bets via smartphones and computers.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

POSB to partially privatise and list by February 2021

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimdollar strengthens against the real US dollar

17 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa to give foreign white farmers their seized land

19 mins ago | 54 Views

Ramaphosa sending envoy back to Zimbabwe - waste of time, hamstrung to do right thing

2 hrs ago | 810 Views

Politically, Mnangagwa has failed to bring all stakeholders together

3 hrs ago | 773 Views

Sikhala claims he is being victimised over coup rumours

3 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Mnangagwa, Jenni Williams dragged to court

3 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Beitbridge blockade flops

3 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Econet hikes mobile data tariffs

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

ZRP ropes in Interpol

3 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Top cop faces car theft charge

5 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Zimbabwe hit by drug resistance

5 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mnangagwa moves to stop farm seizures

5 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Sikhala bail hearing continues

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

'Abducted' MDC activists hearing set for tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address land imbalances

5 hrs ago | 317 Views

Rustlers pounce on police farm

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Police officer dies in road accident

6 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Villagers receive free tests at a funeral

7 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Uproar as Mnangagwa promises to give back land to white farmers

8 hrs ago | 7490 Views

'Ramaphosa envoys must meet MDC' ANC says

10 hrs ago | 4647 Views

MDC-A member raps Govt over failure to address gender needs during lockdown

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

Chin'ono 'seriously ill' - 'not seriously ill'

11 hrs ago | 4006 Views

Millers want Musarara re-elected

11 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Masvingo evictions: Govt under fire

11 hrs ago | 1510 Views

High Court upholds Gata's suspension

11 hrs ago | 1788 Views

'Don't open our schools'

11 hrs ago | 3711 Views

Mnangagwa told to resolve crisis or nation sinks

11 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Parly resumes sitting today

11 hrs ago | 722 Views

Ramaphosa turns heat on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 6244 Views

Gwanda councillors dump Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Panners dig up Chiadzwa graves

11 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Heads to roll at NRZ

11 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Sports Clubs under siege

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

12 hrs ago | 465 Views

Tips for successful sports betting

12 hrs ago | 430 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

13 hrs ago | 3030 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

13 hrs ago | 3385 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

13 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

13 hrs ago | 760 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

13 hrs ago | 1565 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

13 hrs ago | 1812 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

13 hrs ago | 983 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

13 hrs ago | 400 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

13 hrs ago | 234 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

22 hrs ago | 5131 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

24 hrs ago | 3892 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

24 hrs ago | 2037 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days