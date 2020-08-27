Latest News Editor's Choice


How the Gambling Industry might look after COVID-19?

by Staff reporter
27 Aug 2020 at 21:19hrs | Views
Whether you are a parent, teacher, businessman, day-to-day gambler, or small business owner, you have been impacted by COVID. There was likely no way around it. You might have been able to mitigate the impact you suffered, but there is nothing that anyone could have done to completely avoid it. Unfortunately, there were industries and individuals that were hit much harder. Some didn't have to change much at all, while others have to go about completely rearranging their lives. Whatever your situation is, it is also safe to assume that these changes are going to spark even more changes once the pandemic comes to an end.

Simply put, now is not the time to be afraid of changes. Those industries that were impacted the most will likely suffer the biggest changes, but this doesn't mean that everyone won't be facing some kind of change to a degree. Even if you are just more health-conscious and take the time to wash your hands after an interaction, this could be considered a change. How is the aftermath going to impact the industry that it had one of the biggest influences in, the gambling industry?

Socially Distanced Gaming Is Real Now

One of the biggest eye-openers that COVID brought about was the lack of personal space. Before the pandemic, people were literally up in each other's faces. There were very few people that paid any attention to the potential germs and bacteria that they could accrue in a single encounter. It is safe to say that this is no longer the case at all. In fact, people are now sitting around and thinking of ways to avoid contacting each other while still be sociable. How is this going to impact one of the biggest social industries of all? Face it, gambling for a lot of people was about socialization. They like going to the bar pulling up a chair and shooting the breeze with a stranger.

People liked gathering at the craps tables and getting behind a common goal. In fact, you might be surprised to learn it, but more than half of the people that gambled in land-based casinos did so for the entertainment value. Social distancing will be a real thing, even when this virus is over. You'll likely be sitting further away from other patrons. Heck, you might even have fewer people to tables and games. This might deter some individuals from gambling altogether.

Reduced Emotional Reading

While there are tons of strategies that one can apply in any casino setting, there is no denying that emotional reading was one of the oldest, tried, and tested methods. It was also one of the hardest to pull off with the least likely odds, but learning to read someone's emotions was always a sure thing. While it might be possible to read body language, reading of the face will now be much harder, given that there will likely be masked policies. That's right, most land-based casinos will likely require patrons to wear masks while they are in their establishments. This will without a doubt make reading emotions much harder.

You'll find that similar changes are going to take place in the restaurant industry as well. All of this is something that can be avoided, however, when you take advantage of online sites like kasyno internetowe.

More Employment Screenings

Finding gainful employment before the pandemic was no easy task, especially in the gambling sector. Couple this with the fact that it will now even be harder, and there won't be many people lucky enough to get a job waiting tables in a casino. You thought you have to go through rigorous background checks, drug screenings, and employment checks before? Well, that won't be anything compared to what you have to endure now.

You will not only face these kinds of scrutineers, but it is even possible that you will be subjected to health examinations and pre-screenings now. Simply put, finding gainful employment in a well-established and reputable casino like the ones in Vegas on the Strip will be harder than you ever imagined.

Conclusion

Some say that change can be a good thing. Some despise and fear it. Whatever you believe, you had best brace for it, especially if you are in the gambling industry. Whether you are an everyday gambler, casino operator, bartender, or waitress, you will be impacted once this COVID pandemic is over. If you are fortunate enough to be working, you've likely already seen major changes, but you can no doubt expect there to be more.
Source - Byo24News

