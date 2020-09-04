Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Games

Murder-accused MDC Alliance councillor in the dock

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance councillor for Bindura Ward 1, Paradzai Mupingiza, yesterday appeared in court for fatally assaulting another reveller during a fight over a woman at a night club.

Mupingiza (35) was not asked to plead to murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

He was remanded in custody to September 18.

Bail in such cases can only be granted by the High Court. It is alleged that on March 21 at around midnight, both Mupingiza and the deceased Robert Gomana were at Hub 24 Nite Club at Dzivarasekwa 2 Shopping Centre in Harare, drinking beer.

The court heard that Mupingiza was in the company of two unknown men and a woman. It is alleged that Gomana developed an interest in the woman and he approached her seeking sexual relations.

This did not go down well with Mupingiza and the two men who then teamed up and assaulted Gomana. The court heard that Gomara was saved by other patrons in the night club.

It is the State's case that Gomana was rushed to Rujeko Clinic, Dzivarasekwa for treatment and was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he was admitted.

Gomana died three days later due to injuries he sustained from the assault and a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Mupingiza.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa defends police brutality

4 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Chamisa prison visit caused trouble for Ngarivhume and Chin'ono

4 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Invaders threaten land developer with death

4 hrs ago | 651 Views

World Council of Churches rallies behind vilified Catholic priests

4 hrs ago | 626 Views

Govt defaulting on hotel bill settlements

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Shaina amplifies Zimbabwe story

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Gukurahundi: MPs insist on truth-telling

4 hrs ago | 741 Views

Ramaphosa: Quiet diplomacy 2.0

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zupco doubles fares

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to restore Old Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Fuel prices hiked

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

War veterans blast MDC Alliance hypocrites

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

4 senior army officers promoted

5 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mwonzora in tribalism, violence storm

5 hrs ago | 539 Views

ICAC demands lifting of Ecowas embargo against Mali

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

What tourists should know about gambling in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 783 Views

How the Gambling Industry might look after COVID-19?

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa on White Zimbabwean farmers

18 hrs ago | 1871 Views

If Jonathan Moyo's advice is premised on "cut yangu yakamira sei" in the future dispensation, then this country is in for a joke

18 hrs ago | 4322 Views

Locust outbreaks threaten food security in southern Africa

19 hrs ago | 1532 Views

'Zanu PF still fighting to stop SA meeting opposition' - risking all to stop dreaded regime change

19 hrs ago | 2824 Views

Cheating wife hangs self

19 hrs ago | 7107 Views

EU will not renew budget support to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Fury over Bulawayo town clerk's 24,407sqm land offer in plush suburb

20 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Mnangagwa says land reform irreversible

20 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zimbabwe's new COVID-19 infections level off, recoveries rise

20 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Masango freed on bail

20 hrs ago | 520 Views

Stay on your toes with these online Poker games

20 hrs ago | 103 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days