Zupco doubles fares

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has announced a 100% fare hike with immediate effect.A memo written by the Belvedere Depot Manager and addressed to all bus conductors confirmed the latest development."Please note that all local buses and commuter omnibus fares have increased from September 5 2020 by double the price from the previous fares," the memo said.Accordingly, routes which were charged ZWL$8 will now be going for ZWL$16, those which were charged ZWL$12 will now be going for ZWL$24 and those which were charged ZWL$16 will now be going for ZWL$32.Commuter omnibus charges which were ZWL$16 will now be pegged at ZWL$32 and those charging ZWL$24 will now be charging ZWL$48.ZUPCO remains the only transport service allowed to ferry passengers after government in March imposed a ban on private commuter transport as part of measures to try and curb the spread of coronavirus.ZUPCO enjoys subsidies from government, something that had allowed the struggling public transporter to keep fares low.