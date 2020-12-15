Entertainment / Games
Fun online games you can play on your PC
4 hrs ago | Views
As the weather starts to change and winter is ushered in, the natural reaction is for people to head indoors to stay cosy warm and comfortable. But sitting around indoors is something that many people feel they've done far too much of in 2020, and the mere thought of spending more time at home can be frustrating and even a bit depressing. However, staying at home doesn't have to be boring; in fact, we've got a few exciting games you can try that will transform your PC into a source of entertainment. These online games will keep you entertained and engaged for a long time to come.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – An Impressive New Offering
For those who are fans of The Witcher series, then the third instalment labelled "Wild Hunt" won't disappoint. In fact, some reviewers have even gone so far as to say this one is better than its two predecessors. Whether that's true or not, The Witcher 3 is bound to entertain you as it is an open world game, and is arguably among the greatest open world games out there. The gameplay is exceptional and all-encompassing, but it's also the graphics and the scenery that help to really make this game shine.
Check Out Online Casinos for Engaging and Competitive Action
If you're the type that likes excitement and competition, then you will want to check out the various online casinos you can access on your PC. These casinos are meant to feel just as engaging as the real thing, except you have the ultimate convenience in that you can play any time of the day or night from the comfort of your own home.
As for what sort of games you can expect from these online casinos, you'll find all the popular table games such as roulette, blackjack, and poker, as well as the real draw – the slot machines. Just like in an actual brick and mortar casino, the online versions tend to offer hundreds of machines to choose from, but unlike the physical casino, you won't have to stand around and wait your turn for a machine as you can strike up a game on your PC any time you like.
While it's true that there is a huge variety of these online casinos and that it can feel overwhelming, reading reviews and narrowing down what you're looking for can help. The website Online Casinos is dedicated to just this task, compiling a list of all the hottest casinos right now, doing all the research and work for you. You'll have access to reviews from real players just like you, details on the casinos themselves, including promotions and welcome bonuses, and links right to the casino. It takes all the guesswork out of finding the best online casino.
Fortnite Battle Royale - See What All the Buzz is About
If you've been hearing the buzz about Fortnite Battle Royale and you've wondered what it's all about, now is the time to check it out. Not only is the game extremely addictive and fun, but the fact that it offers cross-platform play opens up your gaming to everyone out there.
This one is ultra-competitive, hence the "Battle Royale" title, so get ready for an adrenaline rush. And while the gameplay is slick and fun, it's the graphics, the skins, and the Emotes that really draw people in.
Forza Horizon 4 - Step into the Racing Action
Maybe your version of a great game is a race-style game where you're doing everything you can to come in first. If that's the case, Forza Horizon 4 is well-worth checking out on your PC. This is a racing series from Microsoft that boasts incredible graphics, fabulous sounds, high-speed action, and it will get your adrenaline racing. Where this one feels really unique is the arcade vibe and feel that is offers up to players, which isn't available in the typical race-style game.
With Forza Horizon 4, you'll be racing through cities, villages, and seaside towns in Edinburgh. The gameplay can often feel frantic, but in a good and engaging way - not an overwhelming way. It'll get you on the edge of your seat and throw you into the action.
Microsoft Flight Simulator - Step into the Role of a Pilot
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to fly a plane? Thanks to Microsoft Flight Simulator, there is no need to wonder, as this one offers a very realistic look into how it would feel to fly a plane. And it's more than just the opportunity to fly, there's also the fact you can choose from destinations and locations all around the world, and experiment with different types of "flying vehicles".
Minecraft - Still Trending for a Reason
Then we have Minecraft, which certainly isn't new, but at the same time it has managed to stay trending. Minecraft was first released back in 2009, and just as it felt unique and intriguing then, the same can be said today. With Minecraft, the game is really what you make it, since this is a survival-based sandbox RPG style game. Since its release, it has been purchased over 100 million times. And what's really fun about this game is that it appeals to a broad age range, including kids, teens, and adults.
The way this game works is that you have total freedom to create and build your own world by using the various resources you can find out in the wild. These items are already pre-existing in the game, or have been created by Minecraft players from around the world. This year also saw the introduction of the much-anticipated Super Duper Graphics Pack, which can take your builds and your world to the next level of cool.
Minecraft is also a versatile game in that you can play on your own and build your world, or your friends can join your world and take part in the action.
This is just a small look at the many games that are trending for your PC right now. Which will you try?
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – An Impressive New Offering
For those who are fans of The Witcher series, then the third instalment labelled "Wild Hunt" won't disappoint. In fact, some reviewers have even gone so far as to say this one is better than its two predecessors. Whether that's true or not, The Witcher 3 is bound to entertain you as it is an open world game, and is arguably among the greatest open world games out there. The gameplay is exceptional and all-encompassing, but it's also the graphics and the scenery that help to really make this game shine.
Check Out Online Casinos for Engaging and Competitive Action
If you're the type that likes excitement and competition, then you will want to check out the various online casinos you can access on your PC. These casinos are meant to feel just as engaging as the real thing, except you have the ultimate convenience in that you can play any time of the day or night from the comfort of your own home.
As for what sort of games you can expect from these online casinos, you'll find all the popular table games such as roulette, blackjack, and poker, as well as the real draw – the slot machines. Just like in an actual brick and mortar casino, the online versions tend to offer hundreds of machines to choose from, but unlike the physical casino, you won't have to stand around and wait your turn for a machine as you can strike up a game on your PC any time you like.
While it's true that there is a huge variety of these online casinos and that it can feel overwhelming, reading reviews and narrowing down what you're looking for can help. The website Online Casinos is dedicated to just this task, compiling a list of all the hottest casinos right now, doing all the research and work for you. You'll have access to reviews from real players just like you, details on the casinos themselves, including promotions and welcome bonuses, and links right to the casino. It takes all the guesswork out of finding the best online casino.
Fortnite Battle Royale - See What All the Buzz is About
If you've been hearing the buzz about Fortnite Battle Royale and you've wondered what it's all about, now is the time to check it out. Not only is the game extremely addictive and fun, but the fact that it offers cross-platform play opens up your gaming to everyone out there.
This one is ultra-competitive, hence the "Battle Royale" title, so get ready for an adrenaline rush. And while the gameplay is slick and fun, it's the graphics, the skins, and the Emotes that really draw people in.
Maybe your version of a great game is a race-style game where you're doing everything you can to come in first. If that's the case, Forza Horizon 4 is well-worth checking out on your PC. This is a racing series from Microsoft that boasts incredible graphics, fabulous sounds, high-speed action, and it will get your adrenaline racing. Where this one feels really unique is the arcade vibe and feel that is offers up to players, which isn't available in the typical race-style game.
With Forza Horizon 4, you'll be racing through cities, villages, and seaside towns in Edinburgh. The gameplay can often feel frantic, but in a good and engaging way - not an overwhelming way. It'll get you on the edge of your seat and throw you into the action.
Microsoft Flight Simulator - Step into the Role of a Pilot
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to fly a plane? Thanks to Microsoft Flight Simulator, there is no need to wonder, as this one offers a very realistic look into how it would feel to fly a plane. And it's more than just the opportunity to fly, there's also the fact you can choose from destinations and locations all around the world, and experiment with different types of "flying vehicles".
Minecraft - Still Trending for a Reason
Then we have Minecraft, which certainly isn't new, but at the same time it has managed to stay trending. Minecraft was first released back in 2009, and just as it felt unique and intriguing then, the same can be said today. With Minecraft, the game is really what you make it, since this is a survival-based sandbox RPG style game. Since its release, it has been purchased over 100 million times. And what's really fun about this game is that it appeals to a broad age range, including kids, teens, and adults.
The way this game works is that you have total freedom to create and build your own world by using the various resources you can find out in the wild. These items are already pre-existing in the game, or have been created by Minecraft players from around the world. This year also saw the introduction of the much-anticipated Super Duper Graphics Pack, which can take your builds and your world to the next level of cool.
Minecraft is also a versatile game in that you can play on your own and build your world, or your friends can join your world and take part in the action.
This is just a small look at the many games that are trending for your PC right now. Which will you try?
Source - Byo24News