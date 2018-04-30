Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

Entertainment / Movies

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEAN actress Sibongile "Sibo" Mlambo's star continues to shine in Hollywood, after getting a role in ongoing hit series Lost in Space, which came hot on the heels of appearances in other notable productions in Hollywood.Mlambo is a multi-talented model, dancer, and actress who began her career when she was 10 years old as an actress in the international film, Kini and Adams which was shot in Domboshava.At the infancy of her career, she featured in local Zimbabwean commercials before going to the United States where she became the first Miss Purple and Gold hosted by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and 2nd runner-up in the Miss Zimbabwe-USA contest.She is also a dancer of note, having worked with the likes of Madonna and Ne-Yo in the past.In the last few years, Mlambo has begun to make headway in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster dance flick Honey while is already a member of the acclaimed, award-winning series Black Sails. She has also starred in popular American series, Teen Wolf.Lost in Space is an American science fiction television series based on a re-imagining of the 1965 series of the same name, following the adventures of a family of pioneering space colonists whose ship veers off-course.Developed by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Dracula Untold and run by Zack Estrin (Prison Break) Lost in Space has already made its debut on streaming service Netflix.