The Queen is coming to Netflix

Finally, Netflix is airing its first commissioned African Original and it is called Queen Sono. The giant streaming platform recently announced that the series will launch on February 28th 2020.

Starring Pearl Thusi in the lead role, the show is about a highly trained South African spy who must face changing relationships in her personal life while taking on her most dangerous mission yet.

The casting of Pearl Thusi is inspired. For those of you not familiar with the South African actress, model, television host, and radio personality, she is known for her roles in The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency as well as Quantico and the romantic drama Catching Feelings.

When the announcement of the show was made Thusi tweeted in an emotional video that she "cannot wait for…every woman on this continent, and actually on this planet, to meet Queen Sono."

Speaking about the deal with Netflix she added: "It's going to change the game for every artist on this continent."

So what can we expect from Queen Sono when it airs on Netflix next year? The show was created by created by Kagiso Lediga and Netflix ordered the series back in December 2018. Filming started in April 2019 after the cast was confirmed and the first season will air with six episodes.

Billed as quite the action-packed show, it was shot on location in Johannesburg, Lagos, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Lediga said: "We are delighted to create this original series with Netflix, and are super excited by their undeniable ability to take this homegrown South African story to a global audience.

"We believe Queen Sono will kick the door open for more awesome stories from this part of the world."

The show is jam-packed with terrific actors and the cast includes Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren, Kate Liquorish, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Maphumulo, Abigail Kubeka, Connie Chiume, Otto Nobela and James Ngcobo.

And with the success of Shadow, Lion Heart, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind and Queen Sono, it looks like it may only be the beginning for Original African content on the streaming service.

Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Originals at Netflix said: "Over time, our roots will get deeper in Africa and South Africa, and we're moving pretty quickly to that now, and plan to invest more in local content."

So the race is on to February 28th 2020 when the world gets to see Thusi in full on spy action. And if the announcement trailer is anything to go by, we are in for a huge treat!


Source - Byo24News

