Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

UK-BASED Zimbabwean musician, Donel Mangena's song was featured in the new movie, Fear, which premiered in Atlanta, USA.Raised in Zimbabwe, the 21-year-old singer has spent the last few years honing his unique pop music, seamlessly blending Top 40 and R&B into his beat.Donel took to his Instagram to express his excitement."What a start to the year! Super blessed to be part of this film. We got a song in the movie and you gonna love it."God is great, thank you Deon Taylor for this opportunity. Fear is in theatres on the 27th of January. The way I switch time zones you would have thought I could teleport. Hearing your own song play in a movie is nuts," he said.The movie also has the legendary rapper TI's first collaboration with American rapper Da Baby on another soundtrack featured in the movie.