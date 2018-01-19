Latest News Editor's Choice


Majaivana unlikely to visit Zimbabwe anytime soon

by Staff reporter
Veteran musician, Lovemore Majaivana, who is based in the United States, is not likely to visit Zimbabwe anytime soon, his family has said.

Lately, there have been rumours circulating that Magee, as Majaivana is affectionately known, was on his way to Zimbabwe following the new political dispensation in the country.

The musician's son Derrick Sipho, however, dispelled the rumours, saying his father was not coming anytime soon.

"The rumours are not true. Actually, it is a lie that my father will be returning home anytime soon. I last spoke to him three months ago and he never mentioned anything," he said.

When The Standard Style sought confirmation from Majaivana's mother MaNyathi in Mzilikazi suburb, Bulawayo on Thursday, the family did not entertain the reporter, saying they were not in a position to talk about Majaivana.

However, The Standard Style established that the Umoya Wami hitmaker last spoke to his family four months ago when his mother was not well.

Majaivana left Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium and has never set foot in the country.

MaNyathi sometime last year said she had lost contact with her son.

Two years ago, Magee was said to be on his way to Zimbabwe to rescucitate his music career, but MaNyathi refuted the claims, saying her son had quit music for good.

During the festive season, prominent people in Bulawayo's showbiz circles had started jostling to host Majaivana.

Majaivana hogged the music limelight, breaking tribal and regional barriers with songs such as Umoya Wami, Wakewashayina, Salanini Zinini, Isono Sami, Mkwenyana and Ngivulele, among others.

Source - the standard
