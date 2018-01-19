Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Thomas Mapfumo heads to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo's company Chimurenga Music Company has confirmed that the musician, popularly known as Mukanya, was heading to Zimbabwe in April.

Mapfumo has been holed in Oregon in the United States since 2004, alleging intimidation and persecution by the Robert Mugabe regime. If he makes the trip, he joins scores of Zimbabweans in the Diaspora who are returning home from the Diaspora. The new government of Zimbabwe is calling on citizens in foreign lands to come back home and exploit opportunities presented by the new dispensation.

The musician's spokesperson Blessing Vava, who also doubles as Chimurenga Music Company spokesperson, yesterday confirmed to The Standard Style that the 72-year-old crooner was coming back to Zimbabwe.

"It's confirmed. End of April, Mudhara [Mapfumo] will perform in Harare. The contract has been signed and all the parties have agreed," said Vava.

"Mudhara and the rest of the band [The Blacks Unlimited] will be touching Zimbabwe in April, just a few days before the bira. It's now a reality that Mukanya will be reconnecting with his fans after more than a decade away."

Vava said Mukanya was excited about this historic return and promised a memorable show.

Meanwhile, government has given a thumbs up to Mapfumo's welcome gig and assured him of a safe return.

Responding to a question posed by The Standard Style on the sidelines of an arts stakeholders' engagement forum on Wednesday, Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe said Mapfumo was free to come back into the country to help rebuild it.

"This is a new dispensation and if you listen to the words of the president, he said Zimbabwe belongs to every citizen of the country and this new era has opened the doors for everyone to come and develop the country," said Kazembe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 cv

turbo chargers

Pajero on sale

Sliding doors on sale

Range rover on sale

For sale is vw golf

Tyre on sale

Mazda mvp on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mutare airport on the cards

5 hrs ago | 830 Views

POTRAZ opens up

5 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Four family members mauled by a lone hyena

5 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Illegal settlers chop down 5000 mango trees

6 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Christian rape epidemic

6 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Vigil mourns Roy Bennett 'Pachedu'

7 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to account for Gukurahundi genocide as an individual

7 hrs ago | 3327 Views

Zipra veterans gather before approaching Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4634 Views

Tsvangirai captured?

12 hrs ago | 4457 Views

MPs to get cars for free

12 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Grace Mugabe's fancy vehicles in freak accident?

12 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Mnangagwa runs the rule on Cabinet

12 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zimbabwe economic gospel to Davos

12 hrs ago | 854 Views

'Fake prophecies' haunts Makandiwa

12 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Majaivana unlikely to visit Zimbabwe anytime soon

12 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Who should be afraid of elections MDC-T or Zanu-PF?

12 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa embarks on a charm offensive

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Postponement of polls out of the question'

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa plans economic revival

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa fails to 'coup' cash crisis

12 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bosso Electoral Committee begins verification of nominees

12 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo residents threaten to sue town clerk

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mohadi speaks reconciliation

12 hrs ago | 450 Views

Female fraudster poses as Zimra official

12 hrs ago | 489 Views

Ex-cop jailed for impersonation

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Bond notes removal will stabilise prices'

12 hrs ago | 967 Views

'Mudzingwa, Munawa not spent forces'

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

Police saga exposes Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

13 hrs ago | 4628 Views

Vendors give govt 48-hour ultimatum to create jobs

13 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

13 hrs ago | 1453 Views

'Operation restore Bosso legacy'

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chiyangwa's fight for life

13 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Criminal law must deal seriously with gender based violence - Lawyer

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa's administration rapped over selective application of law against G40

14 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa's final letter to Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 7788 Views

ZimRights scales up BVR mobilisation

15 hrs ago | 190 Views

Setting the record straight on the political future of Mthwakazi

15 hrs ago | 590 Views

G40 will rally for Mujuru during elections - philosopher

15 hrs ago | 836 Views

‎Mnangagwa why not ask the victims of Gukurahundi genocide if you are genuine?

15 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zanu PF strongholds have already rigged elections - analyst

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

Sex worker on the run after stabbing a client

15 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to his word, urges diaspora to register to vote

16 hrs ago | 1068 Views

SA construction firm eyes Matabeleland venture

16 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Is Jah Prayzah strangling his own baby?

16 hrs ago | 6464 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zim pitch to the world

16 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zanu PF G40 anti-corruption goes into overdrive - ours is political, anti-vote rigging overdrive

16 hrs ago | 768 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days