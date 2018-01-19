Hugh Masekela dies

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

South African music legend Hugh Masekela has died, The SABC, EWN and ENCA has reported.According the South Africa's ENCA news channel, Masekela, who was fighting prostate cancer and disclosed his ailment last December, died this morning.The veteran trumpeter and ground breaking artist was 78. The star was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008.Bra Hugh – as he was affectionately known by his adoring fans – was born in Witbank, Gauteng on 4 April 1939. He is survived by his two children Sal Masekela and Pula Twala.The father of two married Elinam Cofie in 1999. The pair divorced in 2013.