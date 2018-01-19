Trevor Dongo bashed again

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

URBAN grooves musician Trevor Dongo yesterday appeared in court as a complainant after he was bashed by a security guard following a dispute over a parking bay.Upenyu Magaya, 36, was convicted of his own guilty plea to assault charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba-Kajengo.Magaya is a security guard at Megawatt Court where Dongo resides.The State led by Benjamin Chikerema proved that at around 10pm on January 20, Magaya was involved in a scuffle with Dongo in which he beat up the latter with fists.In Magaya's narrative, tenants residing at the premise are only allowed to park one vehicle in their reserved parking bay.Asked why he assaulted the complainant, Magaya said Dongo had failed to follow a simple instruction."Handina kumurova zvibhakera zvakawanda, ndakangomupa one chibhakera chete."The thing is, tenants can park only one vehicle in their reserved bays. Trevor parked his car and afterwards a certain lady came driving and I told her to park outside the premise."This did not go down well with Dongo who then tried to open the gate for the lady as I also tried to close it. A scuffle ensued, and I punched him," said Magaya.The magistrate inquired with Dongo if he sustained any injuries, to which he said he had not been injured.Magaya was fined $30 or 30 days in prison."I will not give you an extended time to pay the fine, you have to pay it now so that next time you learn how to deal with issues amicably," said the magistrate.