Andy Muridzo, Jah Prayzah deal turns sour

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The relationship between Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo in on the rocks with Muridzo mulling to pull out of Military Touch Movement, it has emerged.

Muridzo reportedly hinted to Jah Prayzah's manager Keen Mushapaidze that he was on his way out. The "Dherira" singer's manager Gift Petro confirmed the communication but said he could not shed more light on the matter.

"I just heard there was communication between Andy and Keen but I am still to get the details but if there is something MTM will definitely issue a statement," he said.

Muridzo also downplayed the issue saying he just hinted that there are some investments he wanted to pursue. "I did not say I am going to quit. If I quit you will be the first person to know. I just have some investments that I want to focus on," he said. Mushapaidze was not picking up calls yesterday.

Military Touch Movement is a move that was formed to push Zimbabwean music on the continent. It had musicians Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, EQ X and Tahle Wedzinza among others.

According to insiders the two's relationship went sour when Jah Prayzah decided to have collaborations with Mozambican musicians Mr Bao and Tanzanian musician Harmonised.

Initially, according to insiders, Muridzo was made to believe that under Military Touch Movement he would have collaborations with these musicians but his master went on to grab the opportunities, leaving Muridzo out of the deals.

"The relationship should have collapsed last year but a local businessman saved the situation when he intervened. This time things have gone bad and Andy is not happy with the MTM deal. He is moving out," said the source.

Source - the herald
More on: #Muridzi, #Prayzhah, #Deal

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days