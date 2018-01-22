Macheso lights up Mt Darwin

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

The king of Sungura Alick Macheso set ablaze Mt Darwin for the first time in 2018 yesterday after taking a short break in music this January, a move that was meant to allow revellers pick from the overspending incurred during festive season.Baba Shero kick started his 2018 shows in Harare on Friday at Club Manake in Ruwa, yesterday he was at Tiringindi gardens Mt Darwin where he was welcomed by a huge crowd, today he will host a family show at Extra Mile Leisure Centre in Harare.Artisanal miners and sex workers flocked to see Macheso in and were left clamouring for more tunes.The new hit Kudzwai which is the new album that is expected to be out was the tune of the day and Noel Nyazanda's lead guitar mesmerised revellers.Macheso's public relations manager Tich Makahamadze told Bulawayo 24.com that the orchestra Mberikwazvo band has resumed 2018 shows and it is back to serious business after taking a short break in the New Year."We have been taking a short break this New Year but it is back to serious business a lot is expected from us and we will certainly deliver, said Makamadze.He hailed the overwhelming support in Mashonaland Central province.We are delighted to have overwhelming support in Mashonaland Central it is always a norm for the province to flock and have a full house."