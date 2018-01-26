Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

Trinidad-born American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress Onika Tanya Maraj, known as Nicki Minaj, might be coming to Zimbabwe after all.The famous artiste revealed this to a nine-year-old Langa Simhedwana who is originally from Zimbabwe and lives in England.The two met behind the scenes of an H&M advert, which also features Jesse Williams, with Minaj and Williams as Langa's parents.Minaj promised Langa, jokingly, that she would move to Zimbabwe with Langa forever!The videos which were posted by Minaj on her Instagram page and also shared by rapper Lil Wayne start with the Minaj asking Langa about herself and where she is from.She then asks Langa if she has been to Zimbabwe, she replies no and Minaj asks whether she would like to go there that day."Well I will go with you, me and you will take a plane and fly all the way to Zimbabwe and never return. Would you like to?" Minaj asks to which Langa agrees to, before they laugh."You don't mind leaving your mummy?" Minaj asks."If we ask her she will never ... go so well," Langa says.Under the video Minaj wrote: "She was so good. Can't wait for you guys to her in the H&M holiday commercial".In another video Minaj tries to pronounce Langa's surname and Langa was proud that she was the first person to get it right the first time."I did get it right the first, your name is Langa Holy "Simhedwana" I love that name, you are a pretty girl, you go to school, you have friends, tell them I said hie," Minaj said."I'm coming on set, and you are a big girl and we are about to do a scene together, I am very proud of you, apparently you are a great actress. So you should be proud of yourself. Always be proud of yourself, you promise?"