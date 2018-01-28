Latest News Editor's Choice


Carl Joshua turns prophet

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
ACE funnyman Carl Joshua Ncube has identified 10 up-and-coming comedians he feels will have an impact this year - and that is not even a joke.

Ncube who is now based in Victoria Falls posted on his Facebook account.

"Here is 10 new young comedians to watch this year, might get some names wrong but I hope they will do great works in various comedy initiatives. There is more out there but these 10 were on my mind," he wrote.

The 10 "chosen ones" were picked countrywide with Bulawayo's Dumisani Ndlovu otherwise known as Ma Forty placed on position one among his colleagues.

The list includes Ma Forty, Wencelacy Kadem Katuka, Tinaye Wayne, Skhanyiso that Guy, Mandla the Comedian, SP the One Liner, Louis Louizzy Napata-Chinyanga, Brian Mafuso, King Kandoro and Bothwell.

The National Arts Merit Awards 2013 Outstanding Comedian also showed his strong belief and trust on the new gems revealing the young talent would develop the comic industry which most people term as a trivial sector in the country as he continued on the post: "Here is a new year in stand-up comedy in Zimbabwe, it's a development year for our sector."

Ma Forty, who is on the top rank of Carl Joshua's prophecy revealed that he was honoured by the applause he had been given by the veteran comic man. He also feels the pressure as it was a surprise to him that his stage performances caught the attention of Carl.

"I am honoured to be mentioned by Carl Joshua as one of the best upcoming comedians. I also feel the pressure that gives me the zeal to inject more into the industry because he saw me performing once in Masvingo last year and am happy that my performances still appear in his memory," said Ma Forty.

As a way of fulfilling the prophecy of the guru, Ma Forty who won the Simuka Top Comedy Competition last year, booking him a ticket to perform at the main stage of the coming addition of the Shoko Festival, revealed he would embark on a Varsity-to-Varsity one-man tour as a way of broadening his career.

"My targeted audience is the youths and the most medium and platform to reach them is to do a Varsity-to-Varsity Tour whose preparations have already started and seem to be heading in the right direction," he said.

Source - bmetro

