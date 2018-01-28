Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Winky D vs Jah Prayzah

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
WHAT a way to celebrate turning 35 years old!

With a discography that boasts of five successful albums, launching his sixth on his birthday at the home of international shows, Harare International Conference Center (HICC), all roads lead to Winky D's bash.

But how did it get to such a big do?

Late last year Winky D, born Wallace Chirumiko, announced that he would no longer release the album Gombwe as promised and that didn't go well with the public that felt disappointed. As such, Winky D's management resolved to launch the album on his birthday, 2 February.

Some critics felt Winky D tactically chose not to cramp Jah Prayzah's style last year when he was riding on the crest of Kutonga Kwaro.

If so was he wrong?

Perhaps the "extra terrestrial" alias "Ninja President" was supposed to checkmate Jah Prayzah and finish the game and drop the album last year.

Jah Prayzah, who is currently away in Spain cementing his career and empire with a collaboration with Jamaica's Jah Cure for a song which will be released on Valentine's Day, is not on the list of performers.

Instead his prototype Andy Muridzo whom he signed under his Military Touch Movement will cover Jah Prayzah's performance slot.

Jah Prayzah has always been an Afrocentric collaboration man, his ambitious Jah Cure collaboration is one way or the other soon after its release going to be criticised versus Winky D's My Woman single featuring Beenie Man as they all will be having that "Jamaican" flair.

Time waits for no man and this is exactly what Jah Prayzah has been doing.

To the Ninja fans the time has arrived for Winky D to fulfil the inevitable promise he made and the fans attending the glamorous event tonight will be the first to hear and critique the 12 track offering produced by Winky's partner in hit-making DJ Oskid.

As he always reveals he is obsessed with performing in the City of Kings and Queens, the Gaffer will date his Bulawayo fans tomorrow at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in a Gombwe Invasion and Semester Welcome bash.

Winky D's manager Jonathan Banda said everything was ready for the show. He also revealed Winky would arrive in Bulawayo on Saturday in the afternoon hence fans should expect a solid album.

"We have worked so hard in the production of the Gombwe album and it is mature, fans should expect the best songs ever from Winky D. He will re-unite with his Bulawayo fans and celebrate a delayed birthday party," said Banda.

The horses on the race have bolted with Jah Prayzah already on the front line, can Winky D overtake the stallion?

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Comments

Suzuki kei for sale

Threading beads

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Looking for a plot to rent

Thorngrove

Vw lt 35

Barham green 3bedroomed

Cowdray park 6roomed


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$2 Sex workers fined $200 for bashing peeping tom

43 mins ago | 365 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe under house arrest, says Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2674 Views

Warning to the opposition:Beware of the enemy within

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

LISTEN: Mugabe confirms coup to Mujuru

2 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Mugabe, Mnangagwa must apologise or face ICC

2 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Eric Knight bemoans lack of meaningful plans by opposition ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

'Betrayed and abandoned' Mugabe says sorry to sacked Mujuru

3 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Matabeleland and Midlands Genocide: 1980-1987 and beyond - Zanupf's Agenda in the region

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Fidel Castro's eldest son kills himself

4 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Gukurahundi, Nyadzonya and the David Coltart apology

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

The regrouping of a Zanu-PF cabal

4 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Tsvangirai's ideals light up MDC rallies

4 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: A legacy of disgusting racism

4 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zimbabwean families in UK facing lobola nightmare

4 hrs ago | 1434 Views

This why children should not be Presidents

4 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Biti's policy ideas good for MDC Alliance

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

Ex Zipra cadre raps comrades who for another Zipra association

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Man arrested in possession of Rhino tusks

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Work starts on Harare-Beitbridge dualization

5 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Global banks shun 'high risk' Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Dembare star fails SuperSport test

6 hrs ago | 804 Views

Mujuru stoned for meeting Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2822 Views

Vendors attack MDC-T Councillors

6 hrs ago | 910 Views

'Mnangagwa must tame his dogs'

6 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Gukurahundi public hearings welcome - ZCGG

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

PM May's overdrive to re-engage vote rigging Zanu PF, are Brits on the wrong side of history, once again?

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

'Rift with Tsvangirai on alliance unresolved'

6 hrs ago | 687 Views

WATCH: More than a slip of Zanu-PF slogan

6 hrs ago | 934 Views

White farmers urged to apply for land leases

7 hrs ago | 776 Views

Senior CIO spies fired

7 hrs ago | 4006 Views

MDC-T chairperson quits politics

7 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Zec targets churches

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mugabe meets Mujuru, apologises

7 hrs ago | 7659 Views

'Stop interfering in MDC-T affairs'

7 hrs ago | 713 Views

Charumbira sucked into chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mnangagwa guns for land barons

7 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Jonathan Moyo nails himself, Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Madinda defends Mudzingwa exit

7 hrs ago | 582 Views

Mugabe ghost haunts police officer

7 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Teacher rapes pupil 4 times

7 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Bev, Gatsi square off at Mandisa

7 hrs ago | 348 Views

'Chiyangwa is a liability to the game'

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

Uncle acquitted of indecent assault charges

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Granny 'weds' sweet boy

7 hrs ago | 4579 Views

Mnangagwa calls for patience with new administration

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

Fugitive murder suspect in court

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

Lightning bolt strikes MSU student dead

7 hrs ago | 730 Views

Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

Econet dismisses social media reports on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 329 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days