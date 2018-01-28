Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Ginimbi dangles $40,000 for Gombwe

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Businessman and socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure bought the first copy of Winky D's latest album titled Gombwe for $40 000 during the project's launch on Friday night at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Ginimbi - who was the guest of honour, shocked all and sundry, including Winky D - when he announced the $40 000 after his initial $20 000 bid had been challenged by one Chief Albert who bowed out at $30 000.

"I bought @winkydonline's first copy of the album Gombwe, congratulations and happy birthday my guy [sic]. Zvekuti ratengwa marii hazvina basa mari inotsvagwa imwe [The amount paid does not matter because more money will be made]… I am trying to help our local superstars, making sure they get same support as other African artists [sic]. #Gombwe," Ginimbi confirmed the transaction in a tweet yesterday.

This is by far the highest amount anyone has paid at any album launch in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Winky D continues to pull off fresh tricks each time he takes to the stage and when he appeared in front of a packed venue dressed in an all-black outfit he managed to leave yet more questions than answers for the inquisitive.

"This is not Zimdancehall as we know it. the sound is just different. He must be using juju because there is no local musician I know of who is this influential," yelled one reveller as Winky D and Vabati VaJehovah were performing their new collaboration titled Ngirozi on Friday night.

Ironically, it is only for this song with the acapella group that the Gafa temporarily decided to change into a white apostolic garment, from his all-black attire for the night, adding to the confusion as to what realm he operates from.

Dressing aside, however, merely filling up the venue that has proven too big for other respected artists was a milestone, but keeping the audience engaged in sing-along and dance throughout a 90-minute long set was pure brilliance.

His pompous, chest-out-shoulders-back step as he popped out from the back stage holding a stylish walking stick in his hand spelt a sense of achievement.

As the title Gombwe, which refers to a guiding spirit, it had become apparent that the release of his performance on this night meant more than the usual.

Luckily he delivered and despite the untamed penchant to spark controversy, followed by lousy explanations when pressed to shed more light, the artist's new album is yet again loaded with positive social commentary genius.

Whether or not the music will manage to bring a "new order" as Winky D suggested in a recent interview remains a mystery but the euphoria of finally having the music released is surely refreshing for his fans who went through a dry festive season.

Trendsetting is a trait the multi award-winning dancehall musician has mastered and the launch which also served as his birthday bash was surely no exception.

As he leaves past youthfulness the 35-year-old surely ought to use his unique influence among the youths for the greater good and that perhaps explains why the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has engaged him to encourage the youths to register to vote this year.

"We have employed a cocktail of initiatives, including collaboration with artists like Winky D and many others to drive our point home," said ERC director Tawanda Chimhini.

According to Chimhini, his organisation distributed 295 tickets to new registrants that registered to vote within the week of the album launch.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standrad

Comments

Barham green 3bedroomed

Thorngrove

Accountant required

Thorn grove house for sale

Threading beads

Looking for a plot to rent

4rooms cowdray park new stands

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

King Nyamande Lobhengula II, Named

2 hrs ago | 926 Views

WATCH: Harare girls dancing dirty in public

2 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Aphrodisiac craze hits Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Zimbabwe coup: Army generals feared for their lives

4 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Ndebele Chiefs to meet Chiwenga over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1137 Views

MDC Alliance apologises for Chamisa $15bn lie

4 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Mnagnagwa, Chiwenga panic over Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2281 Views

Renewed political will gives hope for economic revival

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Wife kills hubby, lover in act

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

RBZ call to move to productive loans bears fruit

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Bosso legends back Madinda

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

The biggest beneficiaries of Zimbabwe coup

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe in Davis Cup advantage

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zim, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe, UK ties improve, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndoro not worried by Pirates protest

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

$253m for airports upgrade

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Illegal gold dealers under investigation

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Overhaul of Zimbabwe higher education system starts

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zim closer to power self-sufficiency

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe's $1,5bn package: The details

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chisora snubs Bulawayo Bomber's challenge

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Prices of basic commodities stabilise

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

'Give Zacc money to avoid bribes'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Fake prophets use dwarf to con Bulawayo man of $7 000

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa must to stop political violence

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mixed reactions as Mnangagwa work ethics lie

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Magwegwe murder, the facts

5 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Wife catches hubby making love to another woman, kills them

5 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

5 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Government committed to resolving Gukurahundi'

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Madinda machine in the making

5 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe charms IMF

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Bulawayo wins Miss Tourism licence?

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe to rejion Commonwealth

5 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Grace Mugabe, Mujuru in elections pact

6 hrs ago | 3092 Views

PDP raps Zanu PF over Mujuru attack

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mzimuni welcomes MRP

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mutsvangwa stop misleading us - Mnangagwa govt, not just G40, was also part of Mugabe era

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

WATCH: A wide ranging interview with MRP President Mqondisi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Insiza North villagers complain of abuse by ruling party activists

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

Whoever claims Mnangagwa wasn't involved in Gukurahundi is a denialist

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Women's Coalition gather

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnagagwa ally tell govt workers to change their attitude

17 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Mugabe backs Mujuru?

17 hrs ago | 4779 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

17 hrs ago | 3139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days