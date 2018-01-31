Latest News Editor's Choice


Cholera thwarts Macheso gig

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) ambassador and sungura king Alick Macheso last Friday heeded the call by Civil Protection Unity (CPU) in Chegutu to cancel his gig.

The show that was scheduled for Gatsi Night Club was cancelled, with authorities saying it was not proper to have a gig of such a magnitude in a town that was hit by cholera recently. They are still managing some cholera cases that had risen to 95 last week. However, the musician embarked on a road show creating cholera awareness in the town.

"As the humanitarian ambassador for Zimbabwe Red Cross Society our message is clear. People should adhere to hygienic behaviour so that cholera is contained," he said.

Macheso said the people in Chegutu should understand that there is a cholera outbreak and they should take part in the prevention of the deadly disease.

"Cholera is there and we are happy that authorities together with stakeholders like the ZRCS are working hard in fighting the deadly disease. It is now up to the people of Chegutu to maintain hygiene so that it does not spread," he said.

Macheso said he respected the decision taken by the CPU to cancel the show.

"We might be counting losses after the decision but the most important thing is human life. That is the best decision so that the disease is contained," he said. District Administrator who is the head of CPU said Chegutu was not yet ready to host big events.

ZRCS secretary general Maxwell Phiri said it was their mandate to step in through their disaster management projects when such cases arise.

"We have decided to rehabilitate boreholes as well as donate non-food items in several institutions that include clinics, schools and other households," he said.

Source - zimpapers
