Macheso denounces piracy

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

The Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso has bemoaned piracy that is already rife on his track Kudzwai, which is yet to be recorded but is only played at live shows.The song has already taken the hit tag in Macheso's shows, though it not yet out.Addressing his legions of fans at Zebra Village in Mbare Macheso denounced piracy saying it has taken the song by storm and is making noise in commuter omnibuses."Piracy is rife especially with these mobile phones , it is astonishing to note that we play Kudzwai songs only on live shows but you hear it making noise in Kombies," lamented Macheso.Meanwhile, Macheso is yet to produce another album this year though his fans are craving for it but he is trying to keep low so as to fight piracy.The upcoming album is yet to be known according to Ochestra Mberikwazvo public relations manager Tich Makahamadze."Piracy is rife hence we have decided not to name our album in the next few days in trying to maintain piracy ,but hopefully by the end of this week a name for the upcoming album will be out, he said.On stage Macheso did not disappoint as he gave a chance to struggling Shiga Shiga to chant lyrics with the late Tongai Moyo, Simon Mutambi also supported the king of Sungura.