Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Macheso denounces piracy

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
The Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso has bemoaned piracy that is already rife on his track Kudzwai, which is yet to be recorded but is only played at live shows.

The song has already taken the hit tag in Macheso's shows, though it not yet out.

Addressing his legions of fans at Zebra Village in Mbare Macheso denounced piracy saying it has taken the song by storm and is making noise in commuter omnibuses.

"Piracy is rife especially with these mobile phones , it is astonishing to note that we play Kudzwai songs only on live shows but you hear it making noise in Kombies," lamented Macheso.

Meanwhile, Macheso is yet to produce another album this year though his fans are craving for it but he is trying to keep low so as to fight piracy.
The upcoming album is yet to be known according to Ochestra Mberikwazvo public relations manager Tich Makahamadze.

"Piracy is rife hence we have decided not to name our album in the next few days in trying to maintain piracy ,but hopefully by the end of this week a name for the upcoming album will be out, he said.

On stage Macheso did not disappoint as he gave a chance to struggling Shiga Shiga to chant lyrics with the late Tongai Moyo, Simon Mutambi also supported the king of Sungura.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

Threading beads

Accountant required

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teachers up in arms with ministry over errors in cultural books

3 mins ago | 4 Views

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

3 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

3 hrs ago | 2772 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

3 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Land dispute turns nasty

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Businessman robbed $91,000

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

5 hrs ago | 1143 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

6 hrs ago | 655 Views

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

6 hrs ago | 3770 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

6 hrs ago | 12743 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

6 hrs ago | 4483 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

6 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

6 hrs ago | 1065 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

6 hrs ago | 817 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

6 hrs ago | 640 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

8 hrs ago | 2087 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

9 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

9 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

9 hrs ago | 2242 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

9 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

9 hrs ago | 1435 Views

G40 regroups

9 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Mugabe deserted by relatives

9 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Zanu-PF officially launches election campaign

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

Lightning bolt strikes pupil, woman dead

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Kwekwe dairy project

9 hrs ago | 556 Views

MDC Alliance renegotiates seats distribution

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Man kills fellow imbiber 'for talking too much'

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Mnangagwa only targeting all criminal elements,' claims VP Mohadi

9 hrs ago | 431 Views

Homeless man rapes woman in cemetery

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chiefs bitter over Mnangagwa inauguration snub

9 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mutsvangwa warns politicians' spouses

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

'Killer' soldier's relatives start negotiating with bereaved family

9 hrs ago | 896 Views

Pan-African Parliament president endorses Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Doctor ordered to pay $8,000 for baby death

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

Colonel vows to tackle Bosso debt

9 hrs ago | 534 Views

Man seeks protection order against ex-wife

9 hrs ago | 247 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days