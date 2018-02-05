Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Madlela in death hoax

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
AXE wielding Rhumba musician cum actor Madlela Skhobokhobo woke up yesterday morning to the news that he had died at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Social media was abuzz with a poster doing the rounds that Madlela had died after suffering from a headache on Tuesday evening.

Madlela made frantic efforts to assure fans that he was alive and kicking and visited Chronicle offices to allay their fears.

The soft spoken singer said only God can take his life.

"People should stop spreading these rumours that I'm dead. Only God can do so at His appointed time. No person no matter how much they wish me dead, will cause my death. I'll only die when the time has come for me to leave this planet," said Madlela.

The singer was in Gwanda at Ultra High Business Centre on a voter registration outreach programme with National Youth Development Trust on Tuesday together with Clement Magwaza.

Madlela said when he returned home, his phone was already off and was surprised in the morning when people were sending condolence messages.

"As soon as I switched on my cell phone in the morning, I was inundated by calls and messages from all over, South Africa, Zimbabwe and even as far as England with people concerned that I was dead," said Madlela.

He said the news of his death had at first devastated his wife who is in South Africa.

"My wife is in South Africa and she was distraught after hearing the fake news that I had died at Mpilo Hospital. Luckily she understands the nature of the entertainment business. Not everyone will like you and not everyone will wish you well. I believe whoever did this, wishes me dead," said Madlela.

He said whoever made the poster did not have his best interests at heart.

"I believe it's a rumour that was started by someone and I don't know what their intention was. These are pure lies that I'm no more. I'm not even sick, I'm fit and strong. I don't know what they were trying to achieve," said Madlela.

Turning to his career Madlela said this year he will be working on the acting side through the series Madlela Skhobokhobo.

"For this year I'm working on my acting side. People have been saying that I've been concentrating on the music side too much. So I'm in talks with ZBCtv for me to give them another series of Madlela soon," he said.

The award winning artiste said last year was a blistering year in his musical career because of his new found fame through the song Ngamnanka and this year he will do a follow up of that song with Sorry.

"Sorry is a follow up to Ngamnanka uSamamoe another is Bhinya Road. There are many that I'll release this year but I believe that Sorry will be the one which will be popular because it's close to my heart as a musician," said Madlela.

"The song uSamamoe opened a lot of doors for me as a musician as many people came to know me through the song, " he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Madlela, #Death, #Hoax

Comments

Accommodation

Residential stands on sale

Speakers on sale

Brick moulding machine on sale

Pumula south 4beds $27 000

Nissan blue bird on sale

Plot available to rent

For sale is i phone6


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Photo sends chill in Mnangagwa's spine

28 mins ago | 917 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn mining investment inflows

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Cops fail to arrest man on wanted list at Mnangagwa rally

1 hr ago | 1047 Views

Commonwealth welcomes back The Gambia, Zimbabwe next

1 hr ago | 765 Views

Prosperity is a spiritual blessing

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Teachers union condemns continued abuse of pupils and school buses

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Inclusive Growth Key to Trend in Global Tourism Sector - Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1368 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

3 hrs ago | 1424 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

3 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 3540 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Students to get loans

5 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

5 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

5 hrs ago | 8507 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

5 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

5 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

6 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

8 hrs ago | 7785 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

8 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

9 hrs ago | 4439 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 3118 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

9 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

9 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

9 hrs ago | 827 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

9 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

9 hrs ago | 659 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

9 hrs ago | 1254 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

9 hrs ago | 774 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

9 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

9 hrs ago | 488 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

9 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 789 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

9 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

9 hrs ago | 400 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

9 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

9 hrs ago | 949 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

9 hrs ago | 2836 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

9 hrs ago | 225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days