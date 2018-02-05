Terry Africa and Zim Top Producer, Young DLC collaborate

Entertainment / Music

by Agencies

South Africa based DJ and Coke Studio Africa 2017 producer, Young DLC (Born Darlington Chikwewo) who was recently in Zimbabwe during the festive season holidays, has cooked a simmering single together with Terry Africa, aptly called Hamundikwanise. Already playlisted on some local radio shows, the single is bound to be a good top chart contender.Upcoming Afro-pop artist Terry Africa had a great 2017 after doing a series of collaborations with established musicians in Zimbabwe. The Harare based artist has set his sights on the continental music scene. After venturing into music early last year, Terry Africa had successful collaborations with Tocky Vibes and Afro-jazz musician, Pah Chihera, who featured on his track, Sarura Wako. He also worked with rapper Desmond ‘Stunner' Chidemhe (Shingirira) and Ex-Q on Torovangoma.On the other side, Young DLC had an equally successful 2017 as he was flown to Nairobi, Kenya for 3 months as an in-house producer for Coke Studio Africa 2017. (Coke Studio Africa is the biggest music show on the continent, featuring the best of the best drawn from different countries). Young DLC was responsible for producing all the remixes and covers. On his return from Nairobi, Young DLC signed a contract with Sony ATV Publishing South Africa, a force to be reckoned with in the South African music industry. The deal opened further opportunities for the 21-year-old Dance Music producer and songwriter, who is already a well-respected producer in South Africa. Young DLC's productions are played on some of South Africa's top radio stations including Yfm, 5FM, Metro FM, Algoa FM and other commercial radio stations.Young DLC who has previously collaborated with Zim top guitarist, Silent Nqo on a track called "Be My Girl", also has a surprise single International Dancehall (not Zim) project featuring some of the finest Zimbabwean chanters. Young DLC will be further introducing his diverse new sound through his other already work-in-progress 2018 collaborations in Zimbabwe with Bulawayo based artists like Asaph, Nemo and Indigo Saint.Speaking to our publication, Young DLC's manager, Tendai Joe, who initiated all the Young DLC collaborations in Zimbabwe said,"The vision is to direct attention to the Zimbabwean music industry which has so much potential. A friend mentioned a young artist by the name of Terry Africa on one of the social networks and I immediately got in touch with him and the rest is history""We are more excited about the whole new crude talent from Zimbabwe that we got exposed to through this initiative. Take for example, Bulawayo and Masvingo, we managed to unearth some talents we will involve in our South African projects, which at the end, brings the spotlight to Zim arts," added JoeThe single Hamundikwanise will be available for streaming on major platforms including YouTube, Soundcloud and Audiomack.