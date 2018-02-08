Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Zim film premiere on Zambezi Magic

by MultiChoice Zimbabwe
7 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwean film commissioned by DStv's Zambezi Magic channel will premiere on the channel on Valentine's Day, further enhancing the country's status as a burgeoning motion picture producing nation.

Love Is Not Enough is a drama created by Light Image Productions, starring Michael Ruwizhi, Charlene Manweni and Bathabile Dlamini. The film was commissioned by Zambezi Magic as part of a set of 10 Zimbabwean films to be aired on the channel in coming months.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said the screening of Love Is Not Enough would not only give an international platform to the film and its creative and production team, but would also enhance Zimbabwe's status within the field of film production.

"Zambezi Magic has been created to offer Zimbabwean producers a chance to platform local productions and for the promotion of the wealth of creative and technical talent that we know exists throughout the country," she said.

"So, we are excited to see this commissioned film having its premiere on Valentine's Day, and we look forward to this as being the start of what could be boom period for Zimbabwean content on this major international showcase."

Love Is Not Enough is an emotional drama that is aimed at mature audiences and will have its debut on Zambezi Magic (DStv Channel 160) at 9pm on Wednesday February 14.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #Zim, #Zambezi, #Mafgic

Comments

3-4 bedroom house secure

Accommodation

Student accommodation

Crane trucks for hire.

Water borehole surveying made easy

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zororo Makamba bounces back with a Point of View

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

Cop up for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 780 Views

This New Curriculum may overlook adult erudition

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

5 hrs ago | 5154 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri battle escalates

5 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Mnangagwa won't return land to Zimbabwe white farmers

6 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Mnangagwa deploy police to Tsvangirai's house

6 hrs ago | 4032 Views

'Mnangagwa's Peace and Reconciliation Commission Flawed'

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

New twist to Negomo chieftainship wrangle

6 hrs ago | 615 Views

Outrage over Zimsec scandal

6 hrs ago | 920 Views

The Facts about the Cape Town Meeting

6 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mnangagwa sheds tears at rally

6 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

MDC-T calls for candidates outside alliance partners

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

Multi-million company to launch nine companies in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1009 Views

NRZ back on the rails

6 hrs ago | 642 Views

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

High Court to sit over exam resit

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mayor walks out of council meeting

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mining investment indaba on

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Industry sees economy surpassing growth targets

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

Can the NPRC overcome a legacy of failure?

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa wins genocide commision court challenge

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

We have nothing to hide, claims Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Investors smile on Zimbabwe?

7 hrs ago | 434 Views

Tuku, Mukanya rivalry renewed

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

Tsvangirai family: Fighting for a living man's estate

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Parents expect heads to roll

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Officials looted Chiadzwa diamonds'

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Dangote revives interest in Zimbabwe?

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimra threatens to wield axe

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Big Time boss arrested for fraud, fake tax invoices

7 hrs ago | 491 Views

First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa faces jail over debt

7 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chiyangwa warned

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Movement for Democratic Confusion'

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mudzuri, Chamisa speak on battle for MDC-T top post

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Let us breathe back life to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Dynamos test for DeMbare

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Violence fears as MDC-T wars escalate

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

EU, UN to observe Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat fires agent

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Mangudya failed to put cap on RTGS balances'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man divorces wife for being educated

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Lax systems cost Zimsec reputation, credibility

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Govt growth rate too optimistic'

7 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days