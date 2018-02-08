DStv hike premiums

Entertainment / Music

by DStv

Dear xxxxxxxxxThank you for your support during the past year.In 2017, we brought you the best sport on TV: Floyd "Money" Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, the UEFA Champions League, Rugby Internationals and the T20 cricket action to name just a few highlights.Our series fans were thrilled by a host of superb international and local entertainment; including Game of Thrones, The Queen, Being Bonang, Die Boekklub, Boer Soek 'n Vrou, The Voice SA and My Kitchen Rules.We compiled, and gave you, the best 100 movies of all time to watch on our M-Net Movies Bucketlist pop-up channel. We also delivered popular titles during the year such as The Mechanic Resurrection, Suicide Squad, Colombiana and Central Intelligence. For Bollywood fans, we featured Chennai Express, Teen Patti and Dil Dhadakne Do. And lastly, we added SundanceTV for the greatest selection of independent movies.Now you can access thousands of hours of the world's greatest entertainment on Showmax at no extra charge*. Additionally, with DStv Now, you get to watch whatever you want, wherever you are - be it a live sports match or the latest episode of your favourite show on Catch Up.Our fees for the new year, starting on 1 April 2018, are set out in the table below. We can't wait for you to see the white-knuckle action, side-splitting hilarity and heart-warming romance we've got in store!Thank you for being part of DStv.Best wishes,The DStv Team* Until end March 2019