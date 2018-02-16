Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Nadia Nakai is not offended that Isidingo used her no-make-up snap as a plot point in an episode.

The 27-year-old rapper recently found herself fodder for cyber bullies, after the bare-fared snap surfaced online.

Critics were quick to pass judgement on how different the star looks without her usually perfectly made-up face.

The snap was taken at a guest lodge where Nadia and her beau, Bandile Mbere, were enjoying some quality time for Valentine's Day.

Plenty of Twitter trolls threw shade at Nadia, dubbing her "unrecognisable" in the new photo.

But not everyone was critical of Nadia's bare-faced look. Using the #NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge, women started posting side-by-side snaps of themselves with and without make-up.

Nadia's photos gained so much traction that they even made their way into an episode of local soapie, Isidingo. In one scene, two characters discuss the difference between Nadia's bare-faced photo with one of her usual looks, even mentioning Nadia by name.

Nadia's close friend and label boss, Cassper Nyovest, slammed the show for the skit.

"Someone sent me this clip of Isidingo shaming Nadia Nakai, like all the other cyber bullies," he captioned the clip on Twitter.  "I wonder how they think the poor girl will feel. Wow."

But Nadia says she isn't hurt by it – in fact, she fully understands why Isidingo chose to feature her.

"I understand that they need to keep their script current and this is something that they usually do. So, I don't expect them to treat the situation differently, just because it's me.

"I don't feel like they shamed me or owe me anything, but they did add fuel to the fire, which was unnecessary and that's why Cassper commented."

Isidingo spokesperson Sumaya Mogola was shocked when YOU phoned them for a comment regarding the tweet.

"We did not mean to offend anyone," she said. "Isidingo strives to stay current with whatever is trending or in the news and usually work it into the show."

"We also did not mean to offend Nadia Nakai. She is beautiful with or without makeup. She is just a beautiful girl."

As for the #NadiaNakaiMakeUpChallenge, Nadia says she's proud of how women turned something that was meant to shame her into an opportunity to embrace their natural beauty.

She admits she was initially hurt by the challenge, but now she loves what it has come to stand for.

"I actually think it's a dope challenge, women took something that was supposed to be hurtful and turned it into something positive.

"They rallied behind it, shared pictures of themselves and started embracing their natural selves."

The Naa Meaan hitmaker says it was actually Cassper who pointed out the benefits of the Twitter trend.

"I won't lie, I was very hesitant when this all started but Cassper was the one who said that it's good that I can inspire women to love themselves and have that kind of influence."

"Cassper is like my brother and he knows how something like this affects me, so I understand where he was coming from."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - channel24
More on: #Nadia, #Nakai, #Make_up

Comments

Hisense fridge on sale

Mushrooms for sale

Rolex watched on sale

Funcargo on sale

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves

Nissan gloria on sale

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Jewellery on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa never temper with capital punishment, we need it only for paed0philes!

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 6859 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7734 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 940 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

4 hrs ago | 2646 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 3040 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2873 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

7 hrs ago | 5404 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3816 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

8 hrs ago | 3628 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

8 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3942 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4021 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4935 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2214 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2914 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6714 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2778 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2633 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 802 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 642 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

13 hrs ago | 8620 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8228 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6804 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9566 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3277 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4603 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 898 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days