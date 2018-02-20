Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Musician 'Sharara' dedicates album to Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
LITTLE known Odzi-based musician, Steven Sharara, has released a five-track album, Zorai Butter, which he has dedicated to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mutare North legislator Batsirayi Pemhenayi for "working tirelessly" in the new dispensation, as the country anticipates new economic fortunes.

Sharara (35), however, said the album, which was released early this month, was apolitical.

The album, which fuses gospel, dancehall and jit, has been well-received in the farming community and resettlement area of Odzi.

Sharara told NewsDay Life & Style recently that the album was meant to encourage Mnangagwa and Pemhenayi to continue to fight for the people.

The musician, who used to sing in the Faith Apostolic Mission choir in Odzi, said he sang various music genres, but it has not been an easy journey.

"This is my second album after I released Answer in 2017. It's difficult to break into the mainstream music when you are staying in such as areas as Odzi, but my new album has been well received and I know I am going somewhere," he said.

He said the track Kushandira Nyika was an ode to Mnangagwa for his commitment to turn around the country's fortunes after launching his 100 Days plan.

"In other songs, I will be praising our MP, Batsirai Pemhenayi, for helping people in the constituency. He has assisted in over 200 funerals by buying coffins, food, and donating grinding mills to various districts, among other projects," he said.

Pemhenayi bought 1 000 copies of the new album and donated it to people, who attended a music gala in his constituency.

"Such work is wonderful, I am buying 1 000 copies so that you go home and listen to such good music. Sharara is a talented and let's support him until he breaks into the big stage," the legislator said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - NewsDay

Comments

Sangita

Training for making detergents

Xtrail on sale

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Lessons for making snacks on offer

1 room cottage to let

Nissan gloria on sale

Kitchen units on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland South pupils fail to get secondary school places

1 hr ago | 348 Views

David Whitehead revival hopes high

1 hr ago | 277 Views

ULoyiko to be showcased at Zabalaza theatre festival

1 hr ago | 103 Views

MLF denounces Bulelani and his gang of Judas Iscariots and Liars

1 hr ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa is he an illegal president

6 hrs ago | 5879 Views

Teach them a lesson in court, Wicknell tells Tsvangirai's Widow

9 hrs ago | 11990 Views

ZANU PF dirty tactics

9 hrs ago | 3827 Views

MDC-T Congress cannot be possible in the time frame towards elections - Mashakada

10 hrs ago | 2413 Views

Fears Mnangagwa will deploy heavily armed militia ahead of polls

10 hrs ago | 5512 Views

Jonathan Moyo was not lying about violence after Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 8969 Views

WE must work towards renewing original MDC, says party official

10 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Chamisa to suffer an embarrassing disappointing defeat

10 hrs ago | 8637 Views

Citizens not safe from 'barbaric' Zim police

11 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Mujuru PRC condemns police Brutality

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Seke Principal frustrates students

11 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri make amends

13 hrs ago | 8644 Views

South Africa to repatriate smuggled Zimbabwean children

13 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Court upholds ZEC decision

13 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Two die on the spot in road accident

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Good Samaritan rapes teen girl

13 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Gwanda council boss 'Khumalo' challenges demotion

13 hrs ago | 552 Views

Amnesty International to engage Mnangagwa govt

13 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Tribal politics and male false sense of entitlement

14 hrs ago | 787 Views

Datsun bounces back

23 hrs ago | 4159 Views

SA ready to assist Zimbabwe students

23 hrs ago | 2143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days