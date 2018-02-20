Musician 'Sharara' dedicates album to Mnangagwa

Entertainment / Music

by Staff Reporter

LITTLE known Odzi-based musician, Steven Sharara, has released a five-track album, Zorai Butter, which he has dedicated to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mutare North legislator Batsirayi Pemhenayi for "working tirelessly" in the new dispensation, as the country anticipates new economic fortunes.Sharara (35), however, said the album, which was released early this month, was apolitical.The album, which fuses gospel, dancehall and jit, has been well-received in the farming community and resettlement area of Odzi.Sharara told NewsDay Life & Style recently that the album was meant to encourage Mnangagwa and Pemhenayi to continue to fight for the people.The musician, who used to sing in the Faith Apostolic Mission choir in Odzi, said he sang various music genres, but it has not been an easy journey."This is my second album after I released Answer in 2017. It's difficult to break into the mainstream music when you are staying in such as areas as Odzi, but my new album has been well received and I know I am going somewhere," he said.He said the track Kushandira Nyika was an ode to Mnangagwa for his commitment to turn around the country's fortunes after launching his 100 Days plan."In other songs, I will be praising our MP, Batsirai Pemhenayi, for helping people in the constituency. He has assisted in over 200 funerals by buying coffins, food, and donating grinding mills to various districts, among other projects," he said.Pemhenayi bought 1 000 copies of the new album and donated it to people, who attended a music gala in his constituency."Such work is wonderful, I am buying 1 000 copies so that you go home and listen to such good music. Sharara is a talented and let's support him until he breaks into the big stage," the legislator said.