Jah Prayzah 'dethrones' Macheso

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Jah Prayzah has literally "dethroned" sungura kingpin Alick Macheso as the new brand ambassador of Nash Paints, a development which confirms the Jerusarema hit maker's growing fame.

Of late, Nash Paints - one of fastest growing local paint companies in the country - has been using Jah Prayzah as the new face of its campaigns, fuelling reports the company is no longer working with Macheso.

Macheso signed a $10 000 deal when he was unveiled as Nash Paints' brand ambassador in 2014.

By the time he inked the deal, the paint company was still in its infant stages and with the help of Macheso's popularity and influence, the Nash Paints brand grew from strength to strength.

Tinashe Mutarisi, Nash Paints founder, told the Daily News the contract between his organisation and the Tafadzwa hit maker lapsed last year in December.

"The contract we had signed with Macheso ended last year. At the moment we have no brand ambassador and we have no plans to renew his contract or appoint another brand ambassador anytime soon.

"In fact, we are now channelling our resources towards corporate social responsibilities than paying brand ambassadors. We are getting the same mileage through corporate social responsibility and at the same time we are helping people in need than wasting money on brand ambassadors," Mutarisi said.

Mutarisi described Jah Prayzah as a personal friend.

"We come from afar with Jah Prayzah. He is a personal friend. At one point in history he did an advert in form of a jingle for our organisation and that was prior to Macheso deal.

"However, we are still in good books with Macheso...," he said.

Macheso's publicist Tichaona Makahamadze also confirmed the development.

"The deal with Nash Paints collapsed way back," Makahamadze said.

Jah Prayzah's manager Keen Mushapaidze said they are in a non-commercial relationship with Mutarisi's company.

"Mutarisi is more of a brother to us. He helped us a lot and the relationship is reciprocal, when he needs our assistance we simply chip in if it is possible and we do not charge him," Mushapaidze said.

Of late, Nash Paints painted Jah Prayzah's Harare offices, giving it a facelift.

Source - dailynews
More on: #Jah, #Prayzah, #Macheso

Most Popular In 7 Days