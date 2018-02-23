Latest News Editor's Choice


Stunner, Olinda spotted together in UK

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Former celebrity couple Olinda Chapel and rapper Stunner were spotted together in London at the O2 Arena where the rapper and other local artistes were performing last Saturday.

Olinda has, however, dismissed that there was nothing going on between the two and questioned if separated people were no longer allowed to talk.

"Pamusoroi vatereri vadiwa, I woke up with a flooded DM (DIRECT MESSAGE) over this picture.

"Whoever took this picture you will get an answer for whatever you were trying to prove.

"Saka vanhu vakambogara vese, vakasangana haticha vhunzani hupenyu here? Kana kuti vana vakadii?

"Ko mombe dza Kajau dzichiri kurwadziwa nemaziso here? Please ndikwanirei hondo yamuri kutsvaka hamuiwane pano.

"Ndatenda hangu," she posted.

However, there were mixed feelings over her post with people asking if she will react the same way if Tytan is to be spotted with his ex-girlfriend.

Source - hmetro
