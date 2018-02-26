Johnny Clegg to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time in 10 years

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

SOUTH African multi-award-winning musician Johnny Clegg will be performing in Zimbabwe for the first time in 10 years as part of his Final Journey World Tour on May 4 at a one-day concert set for RainTree in Umwinsidale, Harare.The legendary musician is set to bring his South African township rhythms as he makes a return to Zimbabwe - the country where he spent seven years of his youth - courtesy of We Are Live music agency and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.Dubbed the Harare Final Journey Concert, this will be the last leg of his Final Journey World Tour. The organisers yesterday said the concert was a not-to-miss event."It will be a historic and unforgettable concert not to be missed were Johnny Clegg will serenades merrymakers belting some of his hits such as I Call Your Name, Scatterlings of Africa, African Sky Blue and Kilimanjaro," the statement in part reads.With the supporting acts yet to be announced, tickets of the concert have been pegged at $35 general, $75 VIP, and $20 for children from 7 to 12 years, while children under six will have free entry.The Great Heart hitmaker has become one of South Africa's greatest musical exports who has sold over five million albums of his brand of crossover music worldwide.A former Grammy nominee and Billboard music award winner. Clegg has explored the idea of "crossover" music with the multi-racial bands Juluka and Savuka at a time of bitter conflict in South Africa during the white minority rule.He has campaigned against the injustice of apartheid South Africa and been instrumental in putting the new South Africa on the map as a cultural ambassador.