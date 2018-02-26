Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Johnny Clegg to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time in 10 years

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH African multi-award-winning musician Johnny Clegg will be performing in Zimbabwe for the first time in 10 years as part of his Final Journey World Tour on May 4 at a one-day concert set for RainTree in Umwinsidale, Harare.

The legendary musician is set to bring his South African township rhythms as he makes a return to Zimbabwe - the country where he spent seven years of his youth - courtesy of We Are Live music agency and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

Dubbed the Harare Final Journey Concert, this will be the last leg of his Final Journey World Tour. The organisers yesterday said the concert was a not-to-miss event.

"It will be a historic and unforgettable concert not to be missed were Johnny Clegg will serenades merrymakers belting some of his hits such as I Call Your Name, Scatterlings of Africa, African Sky Blue and Kilimanjaro," the statement in part reads.

With the supporting acts yet to be announced, tickets of the concert have been pegged at $35 general, $75 VIP, and $20 for children from 7 to 12 years, while children under six will have free entry.

The Great Heart hitmaker has become one of South Africa's greatest musical exports who has sold over five million albums of his brand of crossover music worldwide.

A former Grammy nominee and Billboard music award winner. Clegg has explored the idea of "crossover" music with the multi-racial bands Juluka and Savuka at a time of bitter conflict in South Africa during the white minority rule.

He has campaigned against the injustice of apartheid South Africa and been instrumental in putting the new South Africa on the map as a cultural ambassador.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

House to rent

3 bedroom house in masasa park

Flat to rent

Personalised diaries on sale

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

4roomed mpopoma

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ndebele Chiefs called for a meeting with July Moyo

1 hr ago | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa to ban cargo road ban after rail revival

3 hrs ago | 2227 Views

Zimra can impound previously cleared goods

3 hrs ago | 1322 Views

'Mohadi must come out clean or resign'

3 hrs ago | 4931 Views

'Churches were given $1,5m to comply with NPRC programmes'

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

A disgrace to the Black race

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 672 Views

There is no National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, says MRP

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Terracotta company should desist from tribalism

3 hrs ago | 707 Views

'Open for business determined by free media,' argue Chin'ono - but more so now before elections

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

BVR stats show that Zanu-PF strongholds experienced high voter registration

3 hrs ago | 1022 Views

ZimAchievers South Africa unveil 2018 finalists

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Police use of force to disperse NUST students deplorable

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Bid to evict workers' spouse from protesting over outstanding salaries flops

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chigama's anthology examines the slipperiness of truth

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

MDC-T should be guided by their constitutions to avoid factionalism

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

War vets, Mthawakazi on kamikaze run

4 hrs ago | 863 Views

Tsvangirai estate revealed

5 hrs ago | 4465 Views

Chamisa speaks on military links

5 hrs ago | 5954 Views

'Mnangagwa has failed'

5 hrs ago | 1651 Views

ZBC journalists expose Zanu-PF leanings

5 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Mnangagwa flies stranded family home

5 hrs ago | 2712 Views

Mnangagwa to name 'patriotic' looters?

5 hrs ago | 1743 Views

War vets move to seize G40 farms

5 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Khupe

5 hrs ago | 3383 Views

Elizabeth holds private church service at Tsvangirai's home

5 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Nust, lecturers sign MoU

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Khupe says 'dialogue can rescue MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Bulelani coronation match cancelled

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

Man breaks into 12 houses at army barracks

5 hrs ago | 643 Views

Whizkid appeals for assistance

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Minister threaten doctors against going on strike

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's govt violates cultural rights

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Ndebele kingship should be resolved once and for all

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa to meet RBZ Governor over externalised monies

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

Electrification of NRZ rail network set for 2nd phase

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Repatriation of smuggled children from SA shelved

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Small-scale miners ordered to pay rentals or lose claims

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

No friends in corruption fight, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 617 Views

How Mine FC has folded up

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa is declaring Mthwakazi independence

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chidhakwa, Gudyanga appear in court

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Tsvangirai ordained Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Chivayo project site shocks Parly team

5 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa to imprison 'unrepentant' cash looters

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

Chiwenga assures investors

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Externalisers heed Mnangagwa call to return loot

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Bring back our geisha and jade soaps

18 hrs ago | 4558 Views

Man rapes friend's sister

19 hrs ago | 4013 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days